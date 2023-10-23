Well, according to insiders, this week is supposed to be a big week for GTA 6 - with a potential trailer to boot. And some users claim this trailer has already been leaked. Is this the case?

Let's take a look at the latest GTA 6 trailer news.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a GTA 6 trailer out?

No, at present, no official trailer for GTA 6 has been released through the proper channels. Despite that, rumours are rife that it could be coming soon.

According to an X (formally Twitter) user, a trailer for GTA 6 is due to be released on the 26th October 2023 - only three day away! This news comes via a tweet from InfinityBesk - check it out below.

Of course, we should take this tweet with a pinch of salt, but the date of the 26th October is also circulating Reddit's "GamingLeaksAndRumours" Subreddit. We're carefully optimistic about this date.

If anything new surfaces in the next few days, we'll update this page!

But let's take a look at this supposed leak...

What are the latest GTA 6 trailer rumours and leaks?

GTA Rockstar

Apparently, in what must be a another blow for Rockstar, the upcoming trailer has already been leaked. Well, sort of.

We haven't seen it, but apparently Reddit user FollowTheDamnLeakCJ (beautiful name) has. He claims his wife works at Rockstar, which gave him the opportunity to see it. The "leak" we speak of, then, is no more than a written description of the trailer.

Apparently, the trailer features protagonists Jason and Lucia getting up to usual Grand Theft Auto activities, such as holding up a shop and escaping from the cops. He says trailer also features many shots of Vice City.

So, is this true? Will we see a trailer of this description on the 26th? We'll let you be the judge.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.