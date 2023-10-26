As there's been no official announcement beyond the leaks, you'll have to take everything with a pinch of salt.

But let's take a look at what's out there at the moment regarding the GTA 6 map.

GTA 6 map: Has anything official been said?

With all this speculation, you might be wondering what Rockstar themselves have said about Grand Theft Auto 6's setting. Have they conformed anything?

They have actually said absolutely nothing. There has been no official announcement regarding GTA 6 since Rockstar announced it was in progress in February 2022.

However, they have acknowledged that there was a security breach in September 2022. Check out the tweet below:

They said that "early developmental footage for the next Grand Theft Auto" had been illegally accessed and downloaded. This was around the time the internet was flooded with leaked images, which appeared to confirm a certain city.

GTA 6 map leaks: What are the rumours saying?

Now that we've established that none of this is official - and you should take everything with a pinch of salt - let's take a look at the rumours regarding GTA 6's setting.

You've hear it, we've heard it, so we may as well come out and say it - word on the web is that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in Vice City.

Around the time of the big Rockstar security breach, a hacker called Tom Henderson said that GTA 6 would be set in a modern day Vice City - as opposed to its iconic '80s setting.

Known for his Call of Duty leaks, Henderson tweeted that: "It's not set in the 1980's and is modern."

The Vice City rumour has also been "confirmed" by others who supposedly have insider knowledge. Reddit user FollowTheDamnLeakCJ has claimed his wife works at Rockstar and he's seen a genuine trailer for the game.

While he didn't share the trailer, he did describe it. And, lo and behold, there were "shots of Vice City's nightlife, glamorous cars and night club." Check out his post here.

As soon as anything is officially announced - or if a juicy rumour surfaces - we'll be sure to let you know!

