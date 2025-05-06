While this was recently claimed by Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick to be a means of building hype around the game, it now appears that it may have been due to the now-revealed delay.

Following this announcement, however, Rockstar has revealed the long-awaited second trailer.

Unlike the first, which largely set the scene for the game's Vice City locale, the second trailer has much more of a focus on setting the story, particularly regarding the game's two main characters Jason and Lucia.

In the trailer, we see Jason visiting Lucia as she is released from prison.

Following this, we see the two engaging in a life of crime, as well as interacting with the wild and wacky denizens of Vice City that we saw glimpses of in the first trailer.

As for gameplay, the trailer showcases a whole host of vehicles that players will no doubt be excited to drive, including jet skis, helicopters and hovercrafts.

While the trailer itself is somewhat light on extensive narrative details, we do get a lot more exposition from the trailer's description.

"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida – forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive," it reads.

As well as the story details and expectedly wild gameplay, fans will no doubt be impressed by the game's visuals, which look incredibly impressive – especially when one considers that we are still more than a year away from release.

It's a shame, but delays do happen, and if GTA 6 comes out a stronger game on the other side, then fans will likely forget about the delay fairly soon anyway.

