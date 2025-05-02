But despite a previously confirmed 2025 window, the game lacked a concrete release date, something which Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick previously claimed was to build hype.

However, it now appears that this may have been because the game simply was not ready to release this year.

In a statement shared via social media, developer Rockstar Games writes "Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on 26th May 2026."

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game."

As for why the game has received such a lengthy delay, it appears that the scale of the game is simply too much for a 2025 release.

"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The lack of a release date has wreaked havoc upon game studios planning to release their games this year, with many considering delaying releases until GTA 6's release date was announced so as to avoid clashing with the behemoth.

Now, however, with May 2026 blocked out for GTA 6, studios planning to release in 2025 can rest easy that they only have the Nintendo Switch 2 as such a titan to compete with.

As for when we'll hear more about this GTA 6 news, Rockstar simply said: "We look forward to sharing more information with you soon."

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.