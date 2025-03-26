The autumn period is a prime spot for any game launch, often seeing the annual launch of a Call of Duty and EA Sports FC title, alongside a host of AAA games.

We know that Pokémon Legends: Z-A is targeting this release window in 2025, for example.

Alongside new games, we often see the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty release significant seasonal updates.

Epic Games has launched new LEGO game modes in successive Decembers, while the late-November period often marks the launch of a new season for Warzone and Call of Duty.

GTA 6 is officially slated for release in autumn 2025, with the Take-Two CEO recently confirming GTA 6 is still on track for this launch window.

If Rockstar sticks to this date, some developers are instead timing their releases to launch either a few weeks before or after GTA 6’s release.

One developer told The Game Business: "We just need to prepare to win players back once the excitement has started to die down."

GTA 5 has sold over 200 million copies since its launch in 2013, and with regular updates to GTA Online, it remains one of the most successful games of all time, raking in approximately $8.6 billion in revenue. So it's no wonder developers are being cautious about their products.

Very few developers have confirmed their plans for Q4, with many games still set for a generic 2025 release. One of the only games with a concrete release date around this time is Borderlands 4, which, like GTA 6, sits under the Take-Two publishing banner.

So, much like the wider GTA community, it seems even video game executives are waiting with bated breath for any updates on the GTA 6 release date.

