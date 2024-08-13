Thanks to third-party mods, GTA role-playing continues to prove extremely popular too.

So, what do we know about the GTA 5 sales figures and how much money the game has made since release? How many are still playing the game? Keep reading and we’ll endeavour to find out!

How much has GTA 5 made? Sales numbers and revenue explained

According to statistics platform Statista, GTA 5 has sold over 200 million units worldwide as of August 2024.

GTA 5 is one of the most unique games in history, having released across three generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles alongside PC.

With such a huge amount of games sold, Rockstar Games has made a vast amount of money for creating the second-best-selling title of all time. But what does this mean in terms of the money?

Since launch, GTA 5 has generated $8.6 billion USD in revenue, according to the reporting around Rockstar's most recent earnings report.

That’s approximately £6.9 billion GBP in British money, by the current exchange rate, making GTA 5 one of the most successful entertainment products ever created.

In addition to the sales of individual copies, GTA 5 is also one of several games available on the Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service.

It’s unclear how the service compensates the developers, but we imagine a few million contributes to the final total.

As for the number of players still enjoying the delights of Los Santos, it has remained stable for PC players. Steam Charts reports that an average of 118,360 players play GTA 5 in August 2024, but the full total is bound to be much higher.

When PlayStation, Xbox and the Epic Games Store are taken into consideration, the overall number of players is believed to be significantly greater.

Considering that GTA 5 has been available since 2013, its consistently high player count and staggering sales figures are a sight to behold.

As the countdown towards the GTA 6 release date continues, we’ll continue updating this page as we hear more about the GTA 5 sales numbers.

