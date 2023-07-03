Here is everything you need to know about GTA RP, including how to watch GTA RP, how to play it, and how to download it.

What is GTA RP? Roleplay explained

Available on the PC version of the game only, GTA RP is a roleplay multiplayer mod for GTA V. Essentially, the mod allows you to take control of a customisable in-game NPC and play the role of a specific character.

Want to play as a shopkeeper? The mod has you covered. A police officer? Sure. Thanks to the various servers for the mod you can choose whatever role you’d like to play. Most of the time, you’ll be asked quite politely to keep to your job and not do whatever you’d like. You don’t want the role-playing cops on your tail, now, do you?

This is where it gets a little complicated. You will need to make sure you have downloaded and installed the correct mod for the specific roleplay you have in mind. There are a few out there, with popular mods including FiveM, Grand Theft Multiplayer, and others.

We’d argue it’s worth sticking with FiveM as that mod contains plenty of GTA RP opportunities, including the UK roleplay server. Once downloaded, you need to join an RP server and you might even need to be invited in.

The likes of the NoPixel, Eclipse RP, Mafia City, and GTA World roleplay servers are your best bets for where to experience the best in GTA RP gaming experiences. Now, it’s just up to you to decide whether you want to jump through the hoops required to get into an RP server or not.

If that sounds like too much of a hassle, you can always watch some GTA RP action instead.

How to watch GTA RP

Many popular streamers have been live-streaming their GTA RP experiences. We’d recommend watching through a few of them before deciding whether or not you’d like to get involved in the community.

Head on over to Twitch and search for GTA RP and NoPixel to check up on what the mods have to offer. You’ll find the likes of Abdul Taxi Service on there through searches like this.

Other popular GTA RP streamers include Buddha, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, Fuslie, and many more. You can head to YouTube to find examples of people playing as things including a rat, pug, and eagle. Putther Uncut has loads of videos showing the kinds of wacky shenanigans you can get yourself into in GTA RP.

Once you’ve checked it out and aren’t put off by the various hoops you need to jump through in order to get there, you’ll want to actually play some GTA RP.

How to play GTA RP

To play GTA RP, you will first need to download and install a mod before getting into a server. The most popular mod for GTA 5 roleplay is FiveM, so we’ll stick with that to help you get set up.

Here’s how to download and install the GTA V FiveM mod for roleplay servers:

Head to the FiveM website

Make sure your PC matches the minimum system requirements for the mod

Disable antivirus (add to whitelist/exclusions once installed)

Download FiveM

Run FiveM.exe It should install in %localappdata%\FiveM if you don’t set it up in an empty folder

Start FiveM from your Windows start menu and follow the steps

Once in, locate the server for you and apply to join. As stated above, you may need to wait for an invite to join the most exclusive clubs. They don’t want the riff-raff spoiling their role-playing fun.

