If you play the game on PC, then there is a solid chance that you have already been made aware of the fun that can be had by installing mods - and the list of ones out there is continuing to grow.

We are now on our *checks notes* 747th version of GTA 5 since it first came out in 2013 and the most recent version, enhanced for PS5 and Xbox Series X, has just come out to give us the game shinier than ever.

But if you are new to the GTA 5 mod scene and you want to know how to install them, and what the best GTA 5 mods are that are out there we have you covered below!

How to install mods on GTA 5

In order to use mods, there are a couple of bits of software that you will need to get hold of first. And remember, you can only get mods on GTA 5 if you play on PC.

How to install Script Hook V for GTA 5:

Download Script Hook V and then open the .zip folder

Copy ScriptHookV.dll to the parent GTAV folder (keep in mind that if you're playing the game through Steam, it can be found in SteamAppscommonGrand Theft Auto V)

Now do the same with both dsound.dll - the Asi Loader - and NativeTrainer.asi

How to install the GTAV LUA Plugin:

Download the GTAV LUA Plugin and open the .zip folder

Copy the 'scripts' folder and the LUA.asi file to the parent GTAV folder (same as last time)

Now copy the mod folders into the GTA folder

Now that you've done that piece of housekeeping, you should be able to install any of the GTA 5 mods we've listed below. Check them out and see which ones you fancy playing with.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The best mods in GTA 5

Iron Man

Possibly one of the coolest and the most well known, you can have Marvel star Iron Man flying around in the game and causing all sorts of carnage - we love this mod 3000.

With all the powers you would expect him to have, plus the option to turn the armour into the Hulk busting kind, it is little wonder this is still such a popular mod.

Get the Iron Man GTA mod

Become the police

Want to know what life is like on the other side of a 5 star police call out? Well you can thanks to this mod that lets you swap sides and join the cops, thus putting you in charge of taking criminals out of action rather than trying to be the biggest one yourself.

Get the Police GTA mod

Mobile radio

Despite the carnage that GTA 5 dishes out on a regular basis, cruising around with tunes blasting out can actually be quite relaxing and it is always a shame that the music does not follow you when you get out of a vehicle.

Well, with the mobile radio mod you can do just that - so the music will stay with you even while you are deep in a gunfight!

Get the Mobile radio GTA mod

Carmageddon!

Also known as Mayhem, you can probably guess what the Carmaggedon mod does once you activate it but just in case you want to know more, you can cause cars to explode and fly about all over the place at the push of a button.

Keep in mind that the police will be after you extremely quickly if you try this one out.

Get the Carmaggedon GTA mod

Home invasion

Breaking into random houses and attacking the people that live there is not something you can do in GTA 5 without the help of a mod, but thankfully one exists that will allow you to do just that.

Obviously, not veery house is available to break into but you do get a good variety of them - including mansions!

Get the home invasion GTA mod

California Architecture

While we all know that the fictional Los Santos borrows a lot from LA and its surrounding areas, it is not actually set in California. But with a mod, you can make it more Californian than ever as it will add several real life locations into the game to really give it an authentic vibe.

Get the California Architecture GTA mod

Prison

You will see the word busted a lot while playing GTA 5 but because it is a game, you will just reappear outside the police station - free to go back to criminal ways instantly.

Add a dash of realism to the game with this mod that will actually see you sent to prison! And even better is that you can channel your inner Michael Schofield and stage a prison break!

Get the prison GTA mod

Open all Interiors

Slightly further up this list was the home invasion mod and this is very similar - just not as violent and aggressive.

Interiors can be explored in the game with this mod and while you don't really gain anything from going inside, it is a nice addition that helps the world of Los Santos feel a little more real.

Get the Open all Interiors GTA mod

Marlowe Valley safehouse

There are some lovely homes that you can live in while playing GTA 5, and plenty of them dotted about to choose from - none are quite like this though.

At the Marlowe Valley safehouse you get a gigantic mansion that you can throw parties in, and it comes with its own airport too as it is in the middle of nowhere.

Get the Marlowe Valley Safehouse/Airport GTA mod

Realism mode

Fellow Rockstar title Red Dead Redemption 2 taught us that realism in games is a bit marmite, so this will be a mod that you either love or hate.

But as the name suggests, everything becomes realistic. So you bleed when you are shot, you have to literally pick weapons up, police are much smarter and if you keep a close eye on random pedestrians then they might just drop their wallet!

Get the realism GTA mod

Tsunami

To quote the mighty Manic Street Preachers, "Tsunami, tsunami came washing over me" - and that is exactly what will happen to the residents of Los Santos if you install this mod.

GTA 5 becomes an underwater location with this one which makes it one of the most fun on this list and makes us wish for a GTA Atlantis spin off game.

Get the Tsunami GTA mod

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.