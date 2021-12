GTA 5 cheats: Full list of codes for Xbox, PlayStation and PC

Struggling to remember the multitude of GTA 5 cheat codes? You’ve come to the right place, then, because we’ve just assembled a handy list of GTA 5 cheats and a reminder of how you’re meant to use them.

GTA 5 gets re-released on pretty much every gaming platform that comes into existence, so we’ll probably need those trusty GTA 5 cheats for many more years to come!

To save you from trying to remember them all, our handy guide is here to help! Take a look below and you’ll never need to memorise a GTA V cheat code again.

Jump to:

How to use GTA 5 cheat codes

While most GTA games simply allow you to type in a cheat code while your character is walking around, GTA 5 has a few different ideas to mix up that formula. Depending on which platform that you’re playing on, these are your options for inputting cheat codes:

On Xbox, PC or PlayStation, you can simply input the code on your controller at any time while you’re wandering around the game world.

On PC, you also have the option of pressing one keyboard button (¬ in the UK or ~ in the USA) and then typing in the cheat code on your keyboard.

On Xbox, PC or PlayStation, you can also enter cheat codes on the in-game phone! Press up on your D-pad to bring up the phone, then enter the special code!

GTA 5 Xbox cheat codes

If you are looking to use GTA cheat codes on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, here are all the button combos you will need for activating GTA 5 cheats.

Invincibility : RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y Max Health and Armor : B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB Raise Wanted Level : RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Lower Wanted Level : RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT Fast Run : Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X Fast Swim : LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT

: LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT Recharge Ability : A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A Give Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB Skyfall : LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Explosive Melee : RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT Explosive Bullets : RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB Flaming Bullets : LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB Slow Motion Aim : X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A Drunk Mode : Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT Weapons : Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB Super Jump : LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT Moon Gravity : LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT Change Weather : RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X Slidey Cars : Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB Slow Motion : Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB Spawn Buzzard : B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Spawn Comet : RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB Spawn Sanchez : B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB Spawn Trashmaster : B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT Spawn Limo : RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT Spawn Stunt Plane : B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y Spawn Caddy : B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A Spawn Rapid GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT Spawn Duster : RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB Spawn PCJ – 600 : RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

– : RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB Spawn BMX : LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

GTA 5 PC cheat codes

You just need to type a word in to use a cheat code for GTA 5 on PC – and so, if you’re playing the game on Steam, Epic Games Store or the Rockstar Launcher, here are the words in question!

Super Jump HOPTOIT

HOPTOIT Flaming Bullets INCENDIARY

INCENDIARY Explosive Melee Attack HOTHANDS

HOTHANDS Explosive Bullet HIGHEX

HIGHEX Give Parachute SKYDIVE

SKYDIVE Moon Gravity FLOATER

FLOATER Drunk Mode LIQUOR

LIQUOR Recharge Ability POWERUP

POWERUP Slow Motion SLOWMO

SLOWMO Skyfall SKYFALL

SKYFALL Spawn BMX BANDIT

BANDIT Spawn Comet COMET

COMET Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle ROCKET

ROCKET Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike OFFROAD

OFFROAD Spawn Rapid GT RAPIDGT

GT RAPIDGT Spawn Limo VINEWOOD

VINEWOOD Spawn Trashmaster TRASHED

TRASHED Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter BUZZOFF

BUZZOFF Spawn Stunt Plane BARNSTORM

BARNSTORM Slow Motion Aiming Enter 3 times for full effect DEADEYE

DEADEYE Invincibility PAINKILLER

PAINKILLER Slow Down Gameplay SLOWMO

SLOWMO Max Health & Armor TURTLE

TURTLE Fast Run CATCHME

CATCHME Fast Swim GOTGILLS

GOTGILLS Raise Wanted Level FUGITIVE

FUGITIVE Lower Wanted Level LAWYERUP

LAWYERUP Change Weather MAKEITRAIN

MAKEITRAIN Slippery Cars Drifting SNOWDAY

GTA 5 PlayStation cheat codes

And if you want to bend the rules for GTA 5 on the PS3, PS4 or PS5, these cheat codes will show you how to do it!

Invincibility : RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE Max Health and Armor : CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 Give Weapons : TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 Super Jump : LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2

: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2 Moon Gravity : LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT Raise Wanted Level : R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Lower Wanted Level : R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT Fast Run : TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE Fast Swim : LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT Recharge Ability : X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X Give Parachute : LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1 Explosive Melee Attacks : RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2 Bang Bang (Explosive Bullets): RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

(Explosive Bullets): RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1 Flaming Bullets : L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1 Slow Motion Aim : SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X Drunk Mode : TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

: TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT Slidey Cars : TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1 Slow Motion : TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1

: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1 Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter : CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Spawn Comet : R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1 Spawn Sanchez : CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1 Spawn Trashmaster : CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Spawn Limo : R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Spawn Stunt Plane: CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Plane: CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE Spawn Caddy : CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

: CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X Spawn Rapid GT : R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2

: R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2 Spawn Duster : RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1 Spawn PCJ-600 : MotorcycleR1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

: MotorcycleR1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1 Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

