Originally released in 2008 for PS3 and Xbox 360 (with a PC release following later), Saints Row 2 followed on directly from the first game in the series, with the player-character awakening from a coma and being thrust into a new adventure.

With the new Saints Row release date very close now, it's a great time to revisit the classic games in this franchise, including Saints Row 2 which has loads of fun cheat codes for you.

If you want to have some silly fun with Saints Row 2, the cheats in the game can help you do that. Or if you're trying to replay the game in a hurry, these codes could definitely save you some time.

A quick warning before we get started, though: using cheats will stop you being able to earn trophies/achievements in that save. If that doesn't put you off, keep on reading to learn more!

How to use cheats in Saints Row 2

To use cheats in Saints Row 2, there are two steps you need to follow on your in-game phone.

First, enter the relevant code (hashtag and number) onto your phone's dialling pad and try to call it.

Next, head to the Cheats menu on your phone - the cheats you've 'phoned' can be found here, and you can select which one you want to activate.

Saints Row 2 cheats

If you're looking to have some general fun, these Saints Row 2 cheats are good place to start:

#1 gives you full health - maxes out your health

- maxes out your health #2 is Car Mass Hole - your car can smash through others

- your car can smash through others #3 is Milk Bones - makes melee attacks very powerful

- makes melee attacks very powerful #4 adds police notoriety - increases your notoriety by one star

- increases your notoriety by one star #5 adds player pratfalls - attack buttons will make you fall over

- attack buttons will make you fall over # 6 is Infinite Sprint - removes limit on how long you can sprint for

- removes limit on how long you can sprint for #7 is Super Explosions - makes explosions four times bigger

- makes explosions four times bigger # 8 is Super Saints - equips all Saints on screen with an AR-50 XMAC and makes them invincible

- equips all Saints on screen with an AR-50 XMAC and makes them invincible #9 is Unlimited Clip - the ammo in your current weapon will never run out

- the ammo in your current weapon will never run out #11 is Infinite Ammo - the ammo in all your weapons will never run out

- the ammo in all your weapons will never run out #12 is Heaven Bound - sends all dead people to heaven

- sends all dead people to heaven #15 is Drunk Pedestrians - what is says on the tin, this one

- what is says on the tin, this one #16 is Evil Cars - will make all cars try to kill you

- will make all cars try to kill you #18 is Low Gravity - reduces gravity to one-quarter of its usual power

- reduces gravity to one-quarter of its usual power #19 is Pedestrian War - makes everyone hate each other

- makes everyone hate each other #20 is Raining Pedestrians - makes it rain NPCs

- makes it rain NPCs #35 adds gang notoriety - adds one star per use to your gang notoriety

- adds one star per use to your gang notoriety #36 is Never Die - makes your character immortal, essentially

- makes your character immortal, essentially #50 is No Cop Notoriety - removes all stars from your police notoriety

- removes all stars from your police notoriety #51 is No Gang Notoriety - removes all stars from your gang notoriety

- removes all stars from your gang notoriety #200 is I Am Giant - your character grows physically larger

- your character grows physically larger #201 is Itty Bitty - your character shrinks down in size

- your character shrinks down in size #202 is Everybody Must Get Shrunk - shrinks down every single person

- shrinks down every single person #2274666399 is Give Cash - your character receives $1000 in the game

Saints Row 2 weather and time cheats

#666 is Wrath Of God - makes lightning happen

- makes lightning happen #1200 is Time Set Noon - sets the time to noon

- sets the time to noon #2400 is Time Set Midnight - sets the time to midnight

- sets the time to midnight #78665 is Overcast - makes it cloudy

- makes it cloudy #78666 is Heavy Rain - makes it rain, heavily

- makes it rain, heavily #78668 is Light Rain - makes it rain, not that heavily

- makes it rain, not that heavily #78669 is Clear Skies - removes the clouds

- removes the clouds #78670 will Restore Weather to Normal - undoes the other weather cheats

Saints Row 2 weapon cheats

If you're looking to soup up your arsenal in Saints Row 2, try out these weapons cheats:

#920 - 12 Gauge

- 12 Gauge #921 - 44

- 44 #922 - AR200

- AR200 #923 - AR-50

- AR-50 #924 - AR-50 Grenade Launcher

- AR-50 Grenade Launcher #925 - AS14 Hammer

- AS14 Hammer #926 - Baseball Bat

- Baseball Bat #927 - Chainsaw

- Chainsaw #928 - Fire Extinguisher

- Fire Extinguisher #929 - Flamethrower

- Flamethrower #930 - Flashbang

- Flashbang #931 - GAL43

- GAL43 #932 - GDHC

- GDHC #933 - Grenade

- Grenade #934 - Kobra

- Kobra #935 - K6

- K6 #936 - Knife

- Knife #937 - Machete

- Machete #938 - McManus 2010

- McManus 2010 #939 - Mini-gun

- Mini-gun #940 - Molotov

- Molotov #941 - Nightstick

- Nightstick #942 - NR4

- NR4 #943 - Pepperspray

- Pepperspray #944 - Pimp Cane

- Pimp Cane #945 - Pipebomb

- Pipebomb #946 - RPG

- RPG #947 - Annihilator RPG

- Annihilator RPG #948 - Samurai Sword

- Samurai Sword #949 - Satchel Charge

- Satchel Charge #950 - Shock Paddles

- Shock Paddles #951 - SKR-9

- SKR-9 #952 - Sledgehammer

- Sledgehammer #953 - Stungun

- Stungun #954 - T3K

- T3K #955 - Crowbar

- Crowbar #956 - Tombstone

- Tombstone #957 - VICE9

- VICE9 #958 - XS-2 Ultimax

- XS-2 Ultimax #969 - Pimp Slap

Saints Row 2 vehicle cheats

An official screenshot of Saints Row 2. Volition

Fancy getting yourself a cool car, or some other sort of vehicle? These particular Saints Row 2 cheats should do the trick:

#711 - Horizon

- Horizon #712 - Snipes 57

- Snipes 57 #713 - Tornado

- Tornado #714 - Wolverine

- Wolverine #801 - Kaneda

- Kaneda #802 - Kenshin

- Kenshin #803 - Melbourne

Melbourne #804 - Sabretooth

- Sabretooth #805 - Sandstorm

- Sandstorm #806 - Widowmaker

- Widowmaker #825 - Hurricane

- Hurricane #826 - Miami

Miami #827 - Python

- Python #828 - Shark

- Shark #829 - Skipper

- Skipper #1040 - Ambulance

- Ambulance #1041 - Anchor

- Anchor #1042 - Atlasbreaker

- Atlasbreaker #1043 - Attrazione

- Attrazione #1044 - Blaze

- Blaze #1045 - Backhoe

- Backhoe #1046 - Bagboy

- Bagboy #1047 - Baron

- Baron #1048 - Bear

- Bear #1049 - Bootlegger

- Bootlegger #1050 - Bulldog

- Bulldog #1051 - Bulldozer

- Bulldozer #1052 - Compton

- Compton #1053 - Eiswolf

- Eiswolf #1054 - FBI

- FBI #1055 - Five-O

- Five-O #1056 is Repair Car - fixes up your current vehicle

- fixes up your current vehicle #1057 - Hollywood

- Hollywood #1058 - Justice

- Justice #1059 - Kent

- Kent #1060 - Mag

- Mag #1061 - Longhauler

- Longhauler #1062 - Mongoose

- Mongoose #1063 - Oring

- Oring #1064 - Phoenix

- Phoenix #1065 - Quasar

- Quasar #1066 - Quota

- Quota #1067 - Rampage

- Rampage #1068 - Raycaster

- Raycaster #1069 - Reaper

- Reaper #1070 - Septic Avenger

- Septic Avenger #1071 - Shaft

- Shaft #1072 - Stilwater Municipal

- Stilwater Municipal #1073 - Superiore

- Superiore #1074 - Taxi

- Taxi #1075 - The Job

- The Job #1076 - Titan

- Titan #1077 - Toad

- Toad #1078 - Varsity

- Varsity #1079 - Venom Classic

- Venom Classic #1080 - Give Vortex

- Give Vortex #1081 - Give Zenith

- Give Zenith #4976 - Gyro Daddy Gyrocopter (promo item, doesn't count as cheating)

- Gyro Daddy Gyrocopter (promo item, doesn't count as cheating) #7266837 - Peewee Pocket Bike (promo item, doesn't count as cheating)

- Peewee Pocket Bike (promo item, doesn't count as cheating) #728237 - Destroy UFO (promo item, doesn't count as cheating)

