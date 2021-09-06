Saints Row reboot: Release date, trailer, gameplay and latest news

After literally going to the underworld in the last Saints Row game, an expansion of the fourth entry that had aliens capture the team and place them in a virtual recreation of the city, some felt that maybe it was best that Saints Row went back to its roots.

Advertisement

Well, that is exactly what is happening with a full-on reboot of the series on the way that will give us new characters in the new American southwest setting of Santo Ileso, while, hopefully, retaining some of that classic Saints Row charm and humour that we loved so much from the series.

But when is the Saints Row reboot coming out, and what can we expect from it? Here is all we know so far.

Saints Row reboot release date

We just need to get winter (mostly) out of the way so we can get playing this as it is currently set to hit consoles on Friday, 25th February 2022. While next year still feels like quite some way off, at least we don’t have to wait until the end of the year to start playing it.

Can I pre-order the Saints Row reboot?

You can indeed. The game is currently available to buy at GAME, and Amazon also has it. Don’t forget that pre-ordering is the smart play as you will always get it at the cheapest price the game drops to from when you click that button to buy.

What platforms can I get the Saints Row reboot on?

Next-gen is the name of the game with this one with releases confirmed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as a release on the PC lined up. Players of the previous generation will not be missing out though as the PS4 and the Xbox One will also get the game on launch day.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is the Saints Row reboot?

We have an official synopsis for the game that gives us a good idea of what will be happening in the franchise’s big reboot.

It goes as follows: “Welcome to Santo Ileso, a vibrant fictional city in the heart of the American Southwest. In a world rife with crime, where lawless factions fight for power, a group of young friends embark on their own criminal venture, as they rise to the top in their bid to become Self Made.

As the future Boss, with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli by your side, you’ll form The Saints – and take on Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall as you build your empire across the streets of Santo Ileso and battle for control of the city. Ultimately Saints Row is the story of a start-up company, it’s just that the business The Saints are in happens to be crime.”

What we also know is that a lot of the more outlandish aspects of the game are set to be toned down. Fans will know that any sense of realism was long gone by the time Saints Row 4 rolled around and this looks to take a tone that exists somewhere between was the franchise was originally and what it became.

Studio development director Jim Boone told the press regarding the tone of the game: “We love [the old Saints Row games], but we also recognise those games are of a time. They made sense within that era, and we were able to do things that felt good back then. But that tone is not something that we feel like we want to do today.”

Saints Row reboot gameplay

We can safely assume that the gameplay for the Saints Row reboot will feel like it did in the earlier games in the series, to a degree at least, but all the key information remains a closely guarded secret at the moment with only a video that shows some flashes of gameplay released so far.

There should be a ton of open-world fun for us to get lost in with the game being called “the biggest and best Saints Row playground yet,” so expect a mixture of main missions and side quests with various other activities needing to be done across the vast city.

As for what other surprises await us, hopefully, it will not be long before we get to hear all about them.

Saints Row reboot trailer

There is indeed a Saints Row reboot trailer and it looks like everything we dreamed of and more. Take a look for yourselves below.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.