PS5 release date | Games, specs, price and pre-order for new Sony PlayStation

The Sony PlayStation has now been a part of gaming and entertainment life for a quarter of a century, with the first units arriving in lounges and bedrooms around the world in 1994.

Of course, the console has been through a lot of changes and generations since then – the most recent edition of the popular console was the PS4 which launched in 2013, with the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro variants joining the PlayStation family in 2016.

But with nearly seven years having passed since the PS4, it’s no wonder that gaming fans could barely contain their excitement at the prospect of a completely new console in 2020, the hugely anticipated PS5 that is finally upon us.

But what do we know about the brand new PlayStation, when will it be available to buy in the UK and when did it come out across the world, how much will it cost and what games can we expect to be available on it over the coming months.

There are two PS5 consoles available: the PS5 with a 4K Blu-ray disc drive and a disc-less PS5 Digital Edition- much like Xbox are doing with the Xbox Series X and S.

PS5 pre-orders are also now open in the UK, though stock flew off the shelves (or is that baskets?) so fast it appears out of stock most places. More are expected on November 19th here but these will be online only.

Amazon appear to be first up to confirm the new stock saying that they will have more to sell on the 19th November at midday. They have also mentioned that the stock is limited so if you plan to try and get one, get ready to be part of yet another mad rush.

All things considered, the PS5 is a real crowd-pleaser with features such as 4K gaming, ray tracing, 3D audio and the biggest controller upgrade yet – while reportedly only set to last five years, this could be the most exciting console generation yet.

Below, we share everything we know so far around the PS5 UK release date, cost, confirmed games, specs and the overall PS5 console design.

PS5 release date: When is the PlayStation 5 coming out in the UK?

November 19th.

Confirmed at the PlayStation 5 Showcase event, the new console can be yours on November 19th. Strangely though, a lot of other major markets got it earlier on November 12th. We do not know why there is a delay here in the UK but at least it is not too much longer to wait/be jealous of our gaming friends across the pond.

PlayStation 5 price

The first PlayStation retailed at £299, the PS3 at £425 and the PS4 at £350. It seems that the last console dipped to match the market, but with inflation and all the new custom hardware upgrades, the PS5 will likely cost more.

The PlayStation 5 costs £449.99 in the UK and $499 in the USA.

The PS5 Digital Edition costs less at £349.99/$399.99. The Microsoft version of this, the Xbox Series S is proceed at £249– quite the difference.

Pre-orders launched September 17th at selected retailers and ent as quickly as expected.

How to pre-order PS5

Pre-orders opened on 17th September at select retailers from 9am UK time.

The second wave of pre-orders on September 25th sold out just as quickly with numerous sites having issues meeting the demand as they went on sale. What is worrying though is that certain sites in Europe are reporting that even if you did manage to pre-order a console, you may not get it on the release date. GameStop.IE is one of those who places who have said that they are not getting as many consoles as they expected and some who expected to have a PlayStation 5 on November 19th should not expect to get their hands on one until early 2021.

While more consoles are due on November 19th, Sony have confirmed that they will be online only in the wake of the lockdown that England is currently placed in.

PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020

What’s the official PS5 logo?

Sony revealed the logo at CES 2020 which was met with mixed reactions… It does stay in line with what PlayStation has gone with before though: simple white lines.

PS5 design: What does the PlayStation 5 look like?

The PlayStation 5 design was unveiled at the 11th June PS5 event. While we already knew what to expect for the controller, the console itself hadn’t yet been revealed. Two consoles were announced – one with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a Digital Edition without a disc drive. The two have minor differences, but overall, the Playstation blog says Sony aimed for a console that is ‘bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation’.#

It is also sizeable, much bigger than many have expected and one of the main questions asked is why this is such a huge console. It turns out that the reason it is so big is because of the large fan that is inside to stop it from overheating- so at least the reason for the scale of it is a good one.

The PS5 is a sleek monochrome design which does indeed bare little resemblance to the PlayStations that have come before it. For more in-depth comparisons, take a look at our guide to the PS5 vs PS4.

As for what is inside, well we do not recommend opening it up for yourself to take a look when it arrives, but the folks over at PlayStation have made it so you don’t have to with this handy video.

PlayStation 5 specs and features

When lead system architect Mark Cerny gave an interview with Wired magazine in April 2019, the world began to discover a little more about the next generation PlayStation that Sony has been working on for four years.

Although tight-lipped about the exact capabilities of the new device at the time, the article made clear that Sony would be delivering a fundamental change in the gaming experience for users – a real step up from the PS4 or it’s Slim and Pro cousins.

Since then the full PS5 specs have been confirmed:

The console will have an 8-core, 16-thread CPU .

. The graphics will run on a custom AMD GPU .

. The new console will have custom 825GB SSD storage built-in.

built-in. The optical drive will run 4K Blu-ray discs .

. The PS5 is expected to have a revamped user interface

The controller will have adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for a more immersive gameplay experience.

and for a more immersive gameplay experience. The memory interface will be 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

will be The memory bandwidth will be 448GB/s

will be The IO throughput will be 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

will be There will be an NVMe SSD slot for expandable storage

for expandable storage The PS5 will support USB HDD external storage for PS4 games

Does the PlayStation 5 have a 4k blu-ray drive?

Yes, it does. The PS5 can play your 4k blu-rays for that cinematic experience. Originally this wasn’t confirmed, and it was thought the console would just have an optical disc drive, but don’t worry it’s coming! In fact, the PS5 event revealed that there will be two options at launch: one PS5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and another Digital Edition without a disc drive.

In that battle against the new Xbox, it makes sense to offer both- the Xbox Series X will have a 4k disc drive too, while the Xbox Series S will be digital-only.

The PlayStation 5 will also support 8k videos- although most of us will need to wait for our TV’s to catch up before we benefit from it.

What features does the PS5 have?

While Sony has released the PS5 specs in all their technical glory, they’ve also gone into detail how this will translate to better gameplay.

The key features of the PS5 are:

Ultra-high-speed SSD

Integrated custom I/O system

Custom AMD GPU- with ray tracing

3D audio

What the ultra-high-speed SSD and integrated custom I/O system together delivers much faster loading and pace when moving through the game. There are shorter load times in larger worlds which means new games can be developed with richer detail and fewer limitations on size or scale.

When it comes to the custom AMD GPU with ray tracing, PlayStation claims the extra GPU power will boost gaming resolution during play. The ray tracing, on the other hand, will enhance how light moves on the screen and across characters, meaning elements like water and glass will look ultra-realistic.

The 3D audio has been designed to immerse players in the action, hearing elements in different places including even behind you – even without high-end speakers.

What the combination of these features will ultimately mean, according to the PlayStation 5 site, is that developers will be able to start, “building expansive worlds and new play experiences in the games they design,” without the same scale limitations as previous models. This should provide a much richer and more panoramic gaming experience overall.

What is the PS5 DualSense controller like?

Modern looking, immersion, wireless and no need for a headset – those are your top wins of the new DualSense controller.

The new PS5 DualSense controller builds on the merits of the current DualShock controller. The key for Sony’s new PlayStation is the idea of a truly immersive gaming experience and, through the new design controller, should provide a much greater feeling of touch. According to Sony’s examples, this means you’ll be able to feel the “slow grittiness of driving a car through mud” and experience the tension in actions like “drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.”

Sony

The DualShock 4’s “Share” button has been replaced with a “Create” button-the addition is a way for players to “create epic gameplay content to share with the world, or just to enjoy for themselves.”

There is also a built-in microphone, which will mean gamers can jump in and out of conversations easily without necessarily needing a headset to do so. It is, of course, wireless too and as for charging it, a one hour charge will give you six hours of gameplay.

A firm based in Argentina called Evzen have also shared some close-up shots of the controller on Instagram and it displays not only the printed, iconic, symbols on the buttons, but they are etched in across the whole controller.

There are also rumours that the controller could be designed to recognise you based on how you hold it. We do not expect this to be featured at launch but it will quite the nifty update should it ever come along.

What games are available on the PS5?

The PS5 event on Thursday, 11th June revealed more confirmed PS5 games coming to the console.

Some of the most eagerly anticipated PS5 games revealed include Godfall, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Oddworld: Soulstorm, Resident Evil 8, Demon’s Souls, Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman 3 and Gran Turismo 7.

Read our full list of confirmed PS5 games and rumours.

As for whether you will be able to update games for the PS4 to the new console that is the case- for certain games at least. The recently revealed box art for Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly Gods and Monsters, shows it will be indeed be something you can do- which should be reassuring to those worried they may have to fork out for the same game twice when they invest in the PS5.

Which PS5 games will be available at launch?

Wondering which PS5 games you can get your hands on as soon as the console comes out? Following Sony’s PS5 event, we now know the following titles are expected in 2020:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Godfall

NBA 2K21

Bugsnax

Deathloop

Will the PS5 play PS4 games?

For those who have sunk sizable investment into PS4 games for their existing consoles, it may be a relief to know that you won’t need to chuck them all out when your shiny new PS5 finally arrives as PS5 backwards compatibility details have been revealed.

PlayStation has stated that the “overwhelming majority” of current PS4 games (of which there are more than 4,000) will be able to be played on the new PS5. At the moment, you can also get Disney+ on PS4 as well.

However, any new PlayStation releases that come out once the PS5 is here will only be playable on the new console- although Miles Morales will be out on the PS4 too.

See the best PS4 and PS4 Pro deals and gaming bundles available now.

PS5 accessories

Expect to have a lot more in your shopping basket if you want to have everything the new PlayStation has to offer.

There is the dual shock charging station, a pulse 3D wireless headset, a fancy looking media remote that matches the console design, and an HD camera. Expect more to come too!

As for the remote, it seems that PlayStation are leaning more into the media aspect of the console than they have in the past as this features buttons designed to take you straight to streaming services such as Disney+, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube. So you can go straight from shooting a wave of enemies to watching The Jungle Book at the click of a button.

PlayStation 5 VR: Will it be compatible with PSVR?

Yes, it will! Sony has said it’s moving more into VR with the PS5. There’s no mention of a headset yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

