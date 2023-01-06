Once you’ve gotten used to being uncomfortable every working day for the past two years — whether that’s on your kitchen table or a mini desk in the corner of your bedroom — it’s almost comforting. And with little space comes sacrifice. That’s why we’ve banished the cables in these top keyboard and mouse picks to bring you wireless ones only.

The RadioTimes.com website is a judgement free zone, so if you’re still working from your early lockdown, makeshift desk at home, we understand.

For those of you with home offices (lucky!) and for people who are back in the office, there’s no harm in browsing wireless keyboards and mice, even if you do have the desk space for unnecessary cables. In fact, we encourage it.

A good keyboard and mouse go a long way; they improve every day performance, and could you imagine anything worse than a sticky keyboard or lagging mouse when you’re working towards a deadline? That’s a recipe for frustration at the very least.

Wireless keyboards and mice remove the added clutter of a cable, and they work in two ways: Bluetooth or USB. Some come with a wireless transceiver which plugs into a USB port on your PC, and with these, you’re basically guaranteed a trouble-free connection. Some work with your computer’s built-in Bluetooth connectivity.

Regardless of which type you choose — and it will certainly, partially depend on whether your PC supports Bluetooth connectivity — you need to make sure the wireless keyboard and wireless mouse have a long battery life and good connectivity.

We’ve selected 16 options below in a range of styles and to suit a variation of budgets, and from huge names like Logitech and Microsoft to more low-key brands. No matter what device you have or what you use that device for — whether it’s for work or play — there’s a wireless keyboard and mouse for everyone in our list. Let’s take a look at how to choose the best wireless keyboard and wireless mouse for you.

Jump to:

Best wireless keyboard at a glance:

Best wireless mouse at a glance:

How to choose the best wireless keyboard and mouse

There are a few things to consider when choosing the best wireless keyboard and wireless mouse. The first is USB or Bluetooth.

Many desktop PCs don’t support Bluetooth, so USB might be your only option. A USB is great for trouble-free connection, however you will use up a port (and they’re pretty limited anyway). Then, if you lose the wireless transceiver, you’re screwed. Most Macs come with built-in Bluetooth capability which means you won’t lose a port, and once you’ve done the initial connection between the Mac and the wireless keyboard and mouse, it will work as soon as you launch the device.

Think about what you’re using the wireless keyboard and wireless mouse for, too: is it for work or for play? If it’s for gaming, there may be some features on a gaming-specific keyboard or mouse that are paramount for the overall gaming experience.

Also, how big is your desk? If you’re a gamer, it’s likely you’ll have a larger set-up than most people, so could afford to purchase a chunkier mouse or keyboard.

Consider what you like. By now, you probably have an idea of what thickness of keys you prefer and which style of mouse is best for you. Like we said earlier, a keyboard and mouse are vital for the overall performance of your whole set-up, so it’s important you get it right! Here are the best wireless keyboards and wireless mice to buy in 2022.

Best wireless keyboard to buy in 2023

Unsure which wireless keyboard is right for you? Here are our recommendations of which devices will be compatible with your set-up.

Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard, £109.99

Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard Amazon

From wireless keyboard leaders Logitech comes this keyboard which helps you type more naturally with its curved, split keyframe, and protects your wrists with its sloping design and pillowed wrist rest. It works on both Windows and OS, and you can choose whether it's USB or Bluetooth connected.

Buy the Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard for £109.99 at Amazon

Logitech Keys-To-Go Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard, £39.99

Logitech Keys-To-Go Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard Amazon

Prefer iOS over Android? This Bluetooth keyboard is perfect for you. It connects to your iPad, iPhone, and even Apple TV 4K. Plus it's thin and small, so easy to transport.

Buy the Logitech Keys-To-Go Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard for £39.99 at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro, £149.99

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Amazon

This premium wireless keyboard has features which more than justify its £150 price tag, such as hyper-speed wireless technology, RGB chroma lighting, a wrist rest, and a multi-function digital dial and four media keys: configure them to pause, play and skip, and to adjust brightness and volume.

Buy the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro for £149.99 at Amazon

Seenda Wireless Backlit Keyboard, £25.99

Seenda Wireless Backlit Keyboard Amazon

This wireless keyboard can connect to up to four devices simultaneously via Bluetooth, and it has a back light in seven different colours. It's a basic design, but if you're on a budget, you can't really go wrong.

Buy the Seenda Wireless Backlit Keyboard for £25.99 at Amazon

Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard, £24.64

Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard Amazon

The Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard uses a wireless nano USB receiver to get you hooked-up to your PC, and it has a Windows 10 operating system. The keyboard boasts a built-in rechargeable charger and six-months battery life on a single charge.

Buy the Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard for £24.64 at Amazon

iClever Wireless Keyboard, £21.99

iClever Wireless Keyboard Amazon

The iClever Wireless Keyboard does exactly what it says on the tin: it's a smart keyboard which works well with Windows and macOS. Like with the Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard, simply plug the USB receiver in your PC's port, and off you go.

Buy the iClever Wireless Keyboard for £21.99 at Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, £128.53

Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID Amazon

If you're a fan of Apple and want a branded wireless keyboard to match your Mac, then the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is a fantastic option. The keyboard has a month of power in between charges, and it automatically pairs with your Mac using a woven USB-C to Lightning Cable.

Buy the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for £128.53 at Amazon

Vissles V84 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, £99.99

Vissles V84 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Amazon

This versatile wireless keyboard supports macOS, Windows, iOS and Android, so you can switch between using it for your smartphone and PC, as well as light gaming.

Buy the Vissles V84 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for £99.99 at Amazon

Best wireless mouse to buy in 2023

Like with the wireless keyboards, below is a selection of wireless mice to suit every need.

Logitech MX Master 3S, £94.31

Logitech MX Master 3S Amazon

You'd be forgiven for confusing the Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse with a James Bond-style gadget. This wireless mouse has an ergonomic design and it can work on any surface, including glass, has a feature called 'quiet clicks' with 90 per cent less noise, and MagSpeed scrolling which promises to be 90 per cent faster and 87 per cent more precise than a standard wireless mouse.

Buy the Logitech MX Master 3S for £94.31 at Amazon

Seenda LED Bluetooth Mouse, £17.99

Seenda LED Bluetooth Mouse Amazon

This ultra-quiet wireless Bluetooth mouse reduces noise by more than 95 per cent, and it comes in range of colours, all featuring the rainbow LED light, which we love.

Buy the Seenda LED Bluetooth Mouse for £17.99 at Amazon

Logitech M185 Wireless Mouse, £9.99

Logitech M185 Wireless Mouse Amazon

Logitech's M185 Wireless Mouse aims to make you more productive. It has up to one year of battery life thanks to its smart sleep mode function, and it's ambidextrous.

Buy the Logitech M185 Wireless Mouse for £9.99 at Amazon

Arteck 2.4G Wireless Mouse, £10.99

Arteck 2.4G Wireless Mouse Amazon

Whether you're working in the office, at home, a nearby café or library, no one will hear a peep out of you thanks to the Arteck 2.4G Wireless Mouse's silent clicking. You'll receive a nano USB receiver, USB charging cable, and 24-months warranty.

Buy the Arteck 2.4G Wireless Mouse for £10.99 at Amazon

Razer Pro Click, £99.99

Razor Pro Click Amazon

Engineered by top ergonomics scientists and designers, the Razor Pro Click is our best high-end choice. Its added palm support prevents your wrist from resting on work surfaces to ease strain, and the battery lasts up to 400 hours when connected via Bluetooth.

Buy the Razer Pro Click for £99.99 at Amazon

Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse, £28.99

Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse Amazon

We love the elegant look of the Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse. The mouse wheel is optimised for smooth and precise scrolling, and it works on a variety of surfaces thanks to BlueTrack technology.

Buy the Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse for £28.99 at Amazon

Apple Magic Mouse, £69

Apple Magic Mouse Amazon

The Apple Magic Mouse comes out the box ready to go! The wireless mouse automatically pairs with your Mac, and it includes a woven USB-C to Lightning Cable to do so. Its Multi-Touch surface allows you to perform your day-to-day work with ease.

Buy the Apple Magic Mouse for £69 at Amazon

Corsair Dark Core RGB PRO SE, £98.97

Corsair Dark Core RGB PRO SE Amazon

The Corsair Dark Core RGB PRO SE wireless mouse has features galore to aid your gaming experience. For example, a fast response time, 18000 DPI optical sensor, eight programmable side buttons, multi-coloured backlighting, pin-point accuracy, and up to 36 hours of charge.

Buy the Corsair Dark Core RGB PRO SE wireless mouse for £98.97 at Amazon

