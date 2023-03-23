The gaming service was previously available to US audiences, but now it’s being launched in the UK, Europe, and Canada too.

Yet another subscription service has been thrown into the ring. This week, the media giant that is Amazon announced the release of its cloud gaming platform, Amazon Luna.

With over a hundred gaming titles in its catalogue, Amazon Luna is available to access through three tiers of subscription with a small selection of games also being made available to Amazon Prime members.

Alongside the online service, the company has also released the Amazon Luna controller which can connect to the cloud through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Plus, Luna users can download an app to play games on their phone and streamers can link their Luna gameplay directly to Twitch.

After the announcement, Eric Saarnio, the vice president of Amazon Devices International, said: "With Amazon Luna, we’re making gaming easier and more convenient by offering instant access to console-quality games on devices customers already own.

"Gamers in the US have been enjoying Luna for the past year so we’re thrilled to now expand the service to customers in Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom."

Amazon Luna is now available in the UK and includes a seven-day free trial for anyone who’s a little hesitant. To help you decide if it’s worth it, the tech team at RadioTimes.com have put together this handy guide on what Luna is, how much it costs, and what games you can get.

For more of the latest Amazon releases, take a look at the new Amazon Fire TV range, or check out the best Amazon Echo deals for this month.

Jump to:

What is Amazon Luna?

Amazon

Amazon Luna is Amazon’s cloud gaming service, which offers up a whole library of console-quality games. It’s available on pretty much any device, including phones, laptops and smart TVs, and can be played by downloading the Amazon Luna app.

More like this

Amazon Luna is available to Amazon Prime members, who will get a rotating selection of free games each month. Or, to access Amazon Luna's huge catalogue of games, you can pay extra for one of Amazon Luna's subscription packages.

There are currently three types of Amazon Luna subscriptions available: First is Luna+, which gives players access to a wide collection of games from a ton of different genres, including action, adventure, family, and more. The Luna+ subscription has the biggest selection of classics from publishers like Capcom and SNK and also has fan-favourite titles such as Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated and Resident Evil 2. It’s available for £8.99 per month.

For the second type of subscription, Amazon teamed up video game publisher Ubisoft to create Ubisoft+ Multi Access, available for £14.99 per month. This service includes some of their best AAA titles including the Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy, and Far Cry franchises.

The third subscription package is a great throwback to the days of the pandemic when the only way you could see people was through Zoom or games. For £3.99 a month, you can get the Jackbox Games subscription, which gives you all of Jackbox’s family party games such as Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party, and Drawful.

Do I need a Prime subscription for Amazon Luna?

All Amazon Prime members have access to Amazon Luna and will get a rotating selection of games each month at no extra cost. The games you can play will change, with this month’s including retro games like Mega Man 11 and family games like the Jackbox Party Pack 3.

However, if you don't have a Prime subscription, or you want full access to Amazon Luna's list of games, you will have to pay £8.99 a month for Luna+ or for one of the other two subscription packages.

Do I have to buy a Luna controller to use Amazon Luna?

Amazon

The Amazon Luna controller is specifically designed for cloud gaming. It can connect directly to the cloud via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth or it has a USB port so you can link up manually. The controller also allows you to switch between devices (such as Fire TV to mobile phone) without all the faff of reconfiguration, meaning you get a much smoother gaming experience.

That being said, you do not have to buy the Luna controller to use Amazon Luna. Amazon Luna games can be played with a number of third-party devices, including an Xbox One Controller, DualShock 4 Controller, Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller or a mouse and keyboard. It can even be controlled on your phone via the Luna app.

Buy the Amazon Luna wireless controller for £59.99 at Amazon

What games can you get on Amazon Luna?

Amazon Luna has hundreds of mainstream and indie games available, from sci-fi hits like Alien Isolation to racing classics like Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition. There are also the Resident Evil horror games, a range of Sonic titles and even random choices like Bee Simulator. With every genre catered for, plus group gaming and AAA titles available, there’s plenty to keep you entertained.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much does Amazon Luna cost?

Beyond the free Amazon Luna subscription you get with Amazon Prime, Amazon offers three different levels of Luna subscription to suit any style of gamer. Here are the prices for each:

However, it is worth bearing in mind that Amazon does offer a seven-day free trial of Amazon Luna+.

The Amazon Luna controller is also available to buy now for £59.99.

When is Amazon Luna available in the UK?

Amazon Luna is available in the UK right now, as is the Amazon Luna controller.

Both can be ordered on Amazon and new Luna subscribers can start a seven-day free trial to test it out. Remember though that once your week is up, the subscription will automatically renew and take £8.99 out of your account.

Advertisement

Check out our Tech section for more up-to-date content, including the new Samsung A34 and A54 UK release date and the best outdoor projectors to buy this year.