This week, Samsung returned to the old faithful A series and announced the release of the new A34 and A54 5G phones.

While the recent release of the S23 series showed that Samsung is still capable of creating top-of-the-range smartphones, now it’s time to see if it can still conquer the mid-range market, too.

Launching in 2014, the Samsung A series has become known for combining innovative smartphone technology with a much more affordable price tag. Last year, the A53 phone launched at just £399, and this year it’s no different.

Prices for the Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 series start at £349 and come in a range of brand new colours: black, green and purple, with special white and silver models, too.

The phones show an improvement on the last set in terms of camera quality, display, battery life and more, bringing a whole new series of perks to phone buyers on a budget.

The tech team at RadioTimes.com was able to attend a Samsung event in London this week and got a closer look at these upcoming smartphones. After a talk and a hands-on session, we can tell you everything you need to know about these devices, from price and release date to new features and specs.

So, if you want to know whether it’s worth taking the plunge on the all new Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54, check out our handy guide.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 will launch in the UK on Tuesday 25th April and will be available to order at Samsung and other retailers. However, you can take a look at and start pre-ordering the device right now.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is priced at just £349 for the 128GB version and £399 for 256GB.

For the A54, prices start at £449 for 128GB and £499 for 256GB.

As a mid-range phone, there won’t be too many offers on the table just yet, but one discount currently available is a free pair of the Galaxy Buds 2 if you pre-order the device from Samsung before Tuesday 25th April. Originally released in 2021, the Galaxy Buds 2 have an RRP £139.99, so this a great saving on an already reasonably priced phone.

Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 5G design: what do the new affordable smartphones look like?

The Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 both come in three colours: (Awesome) Graphite, (Awesome) Lime, and (Awesome) Violet. The A34 also comes in White, while the A54 has a special Silver edition.

Although very similar in look, the A54 is slightly smaller with a 6.4-inch display and can be differentiated by the Infinity O design of the front camera – which means it appears as a small black dot floating on the front of the screen.

For the A34, the screen is 6.6 inches and has an Infinity U design – where the front camera dips down onto the screen in a U-shape. Both are designed to cause minimal distraction for when you’re watching something or filming on your phone.

On the back, both devices have what’s called a ‘floating camera’ design, similar to the new S23 series, and all three lenses have a metal outline to match the colour of the phone.

The phones also both have increased durability, meaning that even the most accident prone would struggle to scratch them. The A34 has Gorilla Glass 5 on the front which can withstand a drop of up to 1.2 metres, while the A54 has the same on both the front and the back. They also can survive falling into 1m of fresh water and are built to resist damage from dust and sand.

Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 5G range specs: what’s new?

The Samsung A34 and A54 have improved on past members of the A series in a ton of ways, namely in display, power and camera specs.

To start, the screen on both is 25 per cent brighter than the A53 series (released in 2022), having gone up from 800 nits to 1,000. This, plus the 120Hz display makes for a much more vivid screen, capable of good visibility even under bright sunlight.

What’s more, Samsung has pushed its new 'eye-caring' display, which decreases the blue light ratio from 12.5 to 6.5 per cent. As you might know, the blue light comes from the artificial lighting on screens and can sometimes affect your eyes and sleep pattern, so Samsung’s new initiative will make it easier and safer to use your device well into the night.

In terms of power, one of the A34 and A54’s biggest USP’s is the battery life, which can last for over two days thanks to the 5,000mAh battery. It also only takes around 82 minutes to be fully charged, so you can say goodbye to waiting around for ages.

Like their predecessors, the A34 and A54 have strong main cameras, with 48MP and 50MP respectively. But they also have new Light Boost technology which can better pick up the light in photos and take much crisper images, especially in low light. This is thanks to an increase in pixel size and image sensor size in both.

Another new feature is Voice Focus which is essentially a noise-cancelling mode for phone calls. With this, all external sound, whether it be traffic, other people talking or typical British weather, is muffled and your voice becomes the main thing your caller can hear. Clever, right?

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 5G in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 devices are available to buy outright from Tuesday 25th April. However, as we outlined earlier, if you pre-order a device from Samsung before this date you can get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 automatically added to your basket.

Stay up to date with our Technology page for more release date news and best lists, including the best DAB radios and everything you need to know about the new yellow iPhone 14 UK release date.