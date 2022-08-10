Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 release date, UK pricing and how to buy it

Samsung tells us the Z-Series is intended to offer something different to consumers who want to express themselves through their choice of phone. Certainly, the Z Fold 3 was a fairly rare choice and they remain an eye-catching device, but is the new Fold worth its hefty price-tag? Also, is its folding form factor a gimmick or a genuinely useful design decision?

Samsung just unveiled the next generation of its Z-Series foldables, the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. There’s not too much longer to wait until you can get your hands on one, but should you? We’re taking a look at everything we know so far, including the release date, specs and UK price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The layout of the Galaxy Fold gives it some of the appeal of a tablet, thanks to its larger screen when folded out, however it also keeps the pocketability of a phone. As such, it’s ideal for working on the go and Samsung has worked closely with Microsoft to optimise a range of productivity apps like Microsoft Powerpoint, Outlook and Word.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 UK release date

The Z Fold 4 was unveiled today alongside the new Z Flip 4, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Take a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 on Samsung's website

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on review

We got hands-on with the all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a Samsung event in London recently. We had the opportunity to get a feel for the handset, try out the camera and explore its new features. Here’s what we thought.

With the handset in our grasp, the thing that really stood out to us was the multi-functionality of the device. While the central folding screen is the main feature, there is of course also a screen on the reverse of the phone. Use this display with the phone folded closed and your experience is almost that of a standard, non-foldable smartphone. It’s very slightly chunkier, but Samsung has slimmed the Fold down to the point that – at just 263g – it’s very useable in this format.

When popping open the big screen, your first impression will be how crisp that 120Hz display is. We loved using it and can see exactly how the Fold 4 is an ideal on-the-go working device. The addition of the taskbar will make Windows PC users feel at home and adds a simplicity to the phone’s multi-tasking abilities. Being able to open and use three apps at once without any performance issues is a boon and will go down well with those who like the Fold for its productivity features.

Our first impressions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 were positive ones, but we’ll need to get our hands on the phone for an extended test before we can render a full verdict.

Take a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 on Samsung's website

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 design: what does it look like?

Samsung has managed to make the Fold 4 weigh just 263g, making it the lightest Galaxy Fold device yet. It looks pretty sleek too and – as with the new Z Flip 4 – the hinge and bezels have been slimmed down.

It comes in phantom black, grey, green and beige, but lacks the more complex customisation options of the new Flip model.

Beyond the design of the hardware, Samsung has also redesigned the looks and feel of the Z Fold UI. Now, the presence of a task bar at the bottom of your screen offers a more PC-like experience, gearing the device further towards productivity and on-the-go working.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs: what features are new?

The Fold 4 packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor, the same as that of the Flip 4.

The display offers a crisp 120Hz refresh rate – meeting the current industry standard – and when folded out is 3mm larger than the display of the Fold 3, at 119.9mm, or 128.1mm including the bezels. That large display makes the phone ideal for streaming videos and viewing documents, but it’s also hardwearing, having been constructed out of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and independently certified to fold over 200,000 times.

The 3700mAh battery is perhaps a little smaller than we’d hoped for, but can charge to 50% or higher in just 30 minutes according to Samsung.

When it comes to the camera Samsung promises – quite unsurprisingly – “the best fold camera we’ve ever made”. There’s a 50MP main camera, a 12MP lens and a 10MP ‘space zoom lens’ which offers 3x optical zoom, which the phone bolsters with digital zoom for up to 30x zoom photography.

How to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and UK pricing

Samsung has now revealed that the Z Fold 4 will start at £1649, with larger storage options costing £1769 and a 1TB edition that costs £2019.

Take a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 on Samsung's website

Advertisement

For news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section and why not consider signing up to receive our Technology newsletter?