Samsung is located in Samsung Town (no, not a coincidence) in Seoul, and it was founded by Lee Byung-chul more than 80 years ago in 1938. Samsung was originally a trading company and dipped its toes into areas including food processing, textiles, insurance, and retail, before entering the electronics industry in the late 1960s.

In 2000, Samsung opened a development centre in Warsaw to begin working on digital TV and smartphones. It’s here that the modern-day Samsung products we know and love really kicked off. The original Samsung Solstice devices launched in 2008, and later developed into the Samsung Galaxy line.

We’ve recently reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, with them both receiving an excellent four out of five stars each. Plus, we're always staying on top of the latest Samsung offers - such as the best Samsung QLED TV deals this month. Samsung makes a repeated feature in our best lists, too, like best budget smartphones, best smart TV, and best tablets for older people.

In our complete deals guide, we have some top savings like £200 off on the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, 12 months of Disney Plus for free, and even up to £300 to spend at Adidas.

Best Samsung offers, discounts and deals for January 2023 in the UK

Get up to £300 to spend at Adidas

What’s the deal: The Samsung UK store is offering up to £300 to spend at Adidas when you purchase a Samsung device. The current deals include £300 to spend at Adidas when you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4, £150 to spend at Adidas with the purchase of the Galaxy Tab S8, and a £75 Adidas voucher with the Galaxy Watch5 Pro.

Why we chose it: Who doesn’t love a freebie? Particularly if it comes with something you were planning on buying anyway. Even the lowest priced voucher is still more than enough to treat yourself to a new pair of trainers.

Claim a free Chromebook 4 at Samsung and Carphone Warehouse

What’s the deal: Bag a free Chromebook 4 with the purchase of any of the following smartphones at Samsung: Galaxy S22+ 5G, Galaxy S22 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, and Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G. Get that same deal with any of the following smartphones at Carphone Warehouse: Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S21 FE.

Why we chose it: The Samsung Chromebook 4 is compact, light and durable, making it fantastic for working on the move. It supports Google Assistant and Gigabit Wi-Fi, and would usually set you back around £220 - but with this offer, you get it absolutely free.

12 months free Disney Plus on selected phones

What’s the deal: John Lewis is offering 12 months of Disney Plus for free with the purchase of the following Samsung phones: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Why we chose it: An annual subscription to Disney Plus will set you back £79.90, or £95.88 if you choose to pay monthly, so it’s a saving of almost £100 if you buy a phone through John Lewis. Plus, Disney Plus has plenty of great shows and films to watch at the moment, such as Welcome to Chippendales, The Menu and The Banshees of Inisherin.

Claim 12 months free Disney Plus on selected phones at John Lewis

For the complete list of Disney Plus offers, check out our guide.

Save £200 on the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360

What’s the deal: Get a Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 for £200 less when you buy it from the Samsung store. Usually £1,449, it’s now £1,249.

Why we chose it: Samsung is so sure of its deal, that if you find the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 cheaper elsewhere at selected retailers, Samsung will return the difference. Plus, if you order the laptop before 7pm, you qualify for next day delivery.

Save £200 on the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 at Samsung

Save £50 on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

What’s the deal: Both Currys and Samsung are offering £50 off the Galaxy A53 5G, taking it from £399 to £349.

Why we chose it: In RadioTimes.com’s Samsung Galaxy A53 review, the smartphone scored an impressive 4.3 stars, and it features on our best budget smartphones list as the best all-rounder due to its 120Hz display, good battery life, and brilliant value for money.

Get up to £1,350 off Samsung QLED TVs

What’s the deal: Save up to a massive £1,350 on Samsung QLED TVs.

Why we chose it: Not to be confused with OLED technology, QLED is Samsung’s homegrown range of TVs. It’s more affordable than OLED, plus it still makes use of LED backlights and quantum dots to improve the picture quality, so you get a wider colour range, better contrast levels, and blacker blacks.

Take a look at all Samsung QLED TV deals for this month.

Tesco Clubcard users save on phone contracts

What’s the deal: Tesco Clubcard users can save on their Tesco Mobile pay monthly contracts on selected Samsung phones. The current Samsung smartphones included in the deal are:

Why we chose it: Is there anything a Tesco Clubcard can’t do? If it’s not saving us 50p on our meal deal or giving us points to use towards a Disney Plus subscription, it’s helping us save on our phone contracts.

Save £300 on the Jet 75 Complete+ vacuum cleaner

What’s the deal: Still finding bits of tinsel and wrapping paper after Christmas? Then you may be in the market for a new vacuum cleaner. Samsung’s Jet 75 Complete+ currently has £300 off, making it almost half price.

Why we chose it: An almost half price saving on vacuum cleaners isn’t a deal to be sniffed at, particularly as the most efficient ones can be pretty costly. This cordless vacuum has up to 60-minutes run time, and captures 99.999 per cent of microdust to boost air quality.

Buy the Jet 75 Complete+ for £649 £349 at Samsung

Save on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with an EE plan

What’s the deal: Save up to £288 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and get a free Galaxy Chromebook 4, too. Choose from four plans, all of which come with unlimited texts and calls, and are 24-month contracts.

Why we chose it: The flagship Samsung smartphone comes with a built-in S Pen stylus and plenty of high-end specs, and it scored an amazing 4.5 stars in our review of it. £288 is an impressive chunk off the RRP (£1,149), and with the free Galaxy Chromebook 4, too, you’ll be making a great saving.

Shop Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra monthly plans at EE

Shop pre-loved Samsung devices

What’s the deal: Buy a refurbished Samsung smartphone for less at JD Williams. As the device is pre-loved, you’ll get it for cheaper in comparison to if you were buying it brand new.

Why we chose it: All of JD Williams’s refurbished phones go through an in-depth inspection process to ensure each one has no scratches, dents or scuffs, and no tedious glitches or faults.

