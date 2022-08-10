Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 release date, UK pricing and how to buy it

Samsung says its Z-Series shows consumers “what’s next” in the world of smartphone technology, pushing the boundaries of what new devices can do. So what’s changed?

The much anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is almost ready to launch in the UK. Fans finally laid eyes on the new foldable at today’s Galaxy Unpacked event and – while the styling is similar to that of its predecessor – the Korean tech giant has made some noteworthy additions to its latest smartphone.

There’s a slimmer design, a new camera set-up and a host of interesting colour customisation options for users who want to buy the ‘bespoke edition’.

Under all that, Samsung is serving up some impressive internals and all the great functionality we saw in the Z Flip 3, plus a host of improvements.

Some of this suggests that the 4 is an iterative improvement on the 3, rather than a wholesale evolution. However, for a range that had so many teething problems and had to overcome so many technological setbacks, a capable iterative upgrade is a big achievement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 UK release date

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was unveiled at today’s Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Z Fold 4, the new Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro and the sleek-looking Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on review

We got hands-on with the new Z Flip 4 at a recent Samsung event in London and spent some time trying out its new features and snappy camera functionality. Really, it is largely the camera that benefits from the phone’s status as a foldable.

Samsung was keen to point out the creative options that a folding camera presents, including half-folding the phone and placing it on the floor to take videos – for example – or holding the phone sideways while part-folded, presenting you with something like a camcorder effect.

We tried these functions but the one that stood out was still simply the ability to use the camera normally, with the phone half folded and have previews of each shot appear in the lower half of the screen. It’s easy and intuitive to move, zoom and edit these snaps and to make sure you’ve got the shot you want. This preview function is simple but makes for a fantastic, appealing camera experience.

Elsewhere, the slimmed-down bezels and hinge make for a nice, tactile handset which felt nice in the hand and was easy to use. Of course, when folded it’s a pleasingly compact package and is sure to appeal to many buyers simply on that basis.

Our initial experience with the Z Flip 4 was a good one. It was simple to use, the camera was good and there were no performance issues during our test. We look forward to an extended test and offering you a full verdict.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 design: what does it look like?

One of the most notable changes to the design of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is its slimmer hinge and bezels. Of course, thanks to the history of the Z-Series, Samsung fans will also be eager to know that the phone keeps its durability while becoming a slimmer unit.

Samsung was keen to stress that the phone is durable thanks to its tough frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus display.

The ‘bespoke edition’ offers a host of new colour and customisation options for those who want to go beyond the four standard colour choices – Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold and Blue. Bespoke edition buyers can combine different colours and trims and there are more than 70 unique combinations, so expect to see some unusual Z Flip 4 styles.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs: what features are new?

Both of the new Z-Series phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips are generally dependable and we’re expecting good performance from the chipsets in the Z-Series phones. However, we’ll have to wait to render a full verdict until we’ve tested the phones themselves.

How to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the UK

The new Z Flip starts from £999 for 128GB with a larger £1059 edition and a 512GB version costing £1199.

Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 on Samsung's website

