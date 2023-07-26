Perfect for people who want to make a statement with their smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 opens up a world of possibilities for you in a pocket-sized fashion. The cover screen is a compact 3.4-inches, which is 1.5-inches bigger than its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4; while the cover screen is still a perfect size for slotting in your pocket or bag, it opens up a lot more opportunities for customising and for accessing widgets quickly.

Don’t be mistaken, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5’s exterior isn’t all that’s impressive about this brand-new smartphone — the device also boasts great internals and functionality, which we saw with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, as well as some improvements to the camera and main display. Let’s take a look.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 from £1,049 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 was unveiled at today’s (Wednesday 26th July) Galaxy Unpacked event, and is available to pre-order at Samsung from now, having been released at 12:30pm. Pre-orders will cease at midnight on Thursday 10th August, and the smartphone will be available to buy outright from various UK retailers the following day (Friday 11th August).

We said the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is ideal for people who want to make a statement with their smartphone, and the four unique colourways only enhance that. The latest foldable phone comes in Mint, Lavender, Graphite, and Cream colours. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 also comes with three storage solutions, as expected, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Plus, if you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 from Samsung, you’ll get 12 months free Disney Plus, so you can watch the likes of New Girl and Ugly Betty on your brand new smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 UK price: how much does the new phone cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 started at £999. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 will set you back £1,049 for the 256GB version, and £1,149 for the 512GB version.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 design: what does the new phone look like?

The RadioTimes.com Technology team were excited to see that the cover screen has been upgraded from 1.9-inches (on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4) to 3.4-inches while still maintaining its compactness. Flex Window is Samsung’s biggest cover screen yet, and it allows you to add photos, videos, GIFs and more to the cover screen so you can truly show off your personality — what will you add to yours? The RadioTimes.com team are currently arguing over whether cat GIFs or photos of our loved ones would make the best cover screen aesthetic.

Plus, you can use Google Maps and Samsung Pay, as well as check the weather and take photos, amongst other things, without opening the phone, as the larger cover screen showcases this all for you. When it's not flipped, the main display screen is 6.7-inches.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 also boasts a zero-gap hinge and is slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. Snap the smartphone shut, pop it in your pocket, and you’ll hardly know it’s there.

In terms of durability, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is protected against life’s bumps, drops, and spills with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Armour Aluminium. It’s also IPX8 water resistant, meaning the device will function properly after being submerged in fresh water for up to 30-minutes at a depth of up to 1.5-metres. Although if you can avoid dropping your phone in water, we would recommend it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 features

The 5G compatible smartphone supports fingerprint and face recognition, and is compatible with Bluetooth devices such as Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera

With two 12MP cameras, selfies and group photos have never looked better on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5. The pro-grade Selfie Mode promises to produce brighter shots, while Portrait Mode will gently blur any background so you are the main focus, and Real Tone ensures your skin tone is true to life.

FlexCam helps you capture photos between 75-degrees and 115-degrees angles, and with the innovative flip phone design, you can get creative with your snapping, too! Half-fold the smartphone and place it on the floor to take photos, or hold the half-folded smartphone sideways and record videos for a camcorder effect.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 battery life

With a 3,700mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 has all-day battery life, and uses Wireless PowerShare to charge. The smartphone also incorporates Super Fast Charging and Fast Charging 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 display

When folded, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is 3.4-inches, and when opened, it is 6.7-inches. The main display is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ screen, which means it increases the number of times the screen updates from 60 times per second to 120 Hz.

Where to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is available to pre-order from the Samsung site right now, having been released at 12:30pm today (Wednesday 26th July). You can pre-order the smartphone in the gorgeous Mint, Lavender, Graphite, and Cream colourways, with the option of three storage solutions: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

