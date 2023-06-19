The RadioTimes.com Technology team knows what makes a great piece of tech, whether it’s smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, or smart TVs, and this TV from Samsung is certainly unique. Samsung The Frame’s biggest selling point is that it’s a smart TV when it’s on and a piece of art when it’s off as you can choose between 2,000 works of art to display, with your Art Store subscription, on the screen when you’re not tuning in*. Plus, the sleek, thin frame looks just like a picture frame so it blends in with your home décor.

A beautiful home deserves a beautiful TV, right? None of those pesky wires or chunky TV screens which poke out from your wall. No, in 2023, we’re buying stunning TVs that won’t only fit in with our home décor, but will elevate it, too. That’s why we have our eyes on Samsung The Frame: a television which cleverly disguises itself as a work of art when you’re not watching your favourite shows or movies. But how exactly does it work? The RadioTimes.com team is here to tell you exactly that.

As well as being a fashionable home accessory, Samsung The Frame TV has a Smart Hub interface which houses your apps, such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and more, in one easy-to-use junction. You can also interact with the TV via voice control with Bixby and Alexa built in. The impressive 4K picture quality TV** is controlled with a SolarCell Remote, which relies on indoor light to charge, so there is no need for disposable batteries.

Let’s find out more about this truly unique set-up.

*Separate Art Store subscription required to access full selection.

**4K not applicable to the 32-inch The Frame.

How does Samsung The Frame TV work?

Samsung

For its main purpose, we all want a TV which lets us watch our most-loved TV series and favourite films; for this RadioTimes.com writer, as long as they can watch Love Island and a Studio Ghibli movie, they’re mostly satisfied. But what if your TV transformed into a piece of artwork when you’re not using it so that it perfectly fits with the style of your home? That’s exactly what Samsung The Frame TV does.

Owing to the thin, gapless design, the television is specially designed to look like a picture hanging on your wall – exactly the same as your family photographs or artwork by your favourite local artist. When mounted, Samsung The Frame TV is easily mistaken as a piece of art, and not a television at all, especially with the addition of the customisable bezels*.

*Customisable bezels each sold separately.

Can you change the bezel on Samsung Frame TV?

Samsung

The TV’s modern frame design with a customisable bezel is what makes Samsung The Frame TV so unique. You can choose which colour frame bezel you’d like from either White, Teak, Brown or Sand Gold. The interchangeable bezels are available to buy separately from either theframebezel.com or currys.co.uk, and you simply snap them onto your Samsung The Frame TV.

As we mentioned earlier, there’s nothing worse than chunky cables ruining the aesthetic of your home – this living room took careful styling, you know! Luckily, Samsung The Frame TV, has just one, thin cable which attaches to the One Connect Box*, and looks so discreet you’ll hardly notice it’s there. The One Connect Box can be hidden within the vicinity of the TV, too.

*Mini One Connect Box available with 32-inch The Frame.

Samsung The Frame TV Matte Display explained

Samsung

Have you ever tried to watch a TV show with dark scenes (we’re looking at you, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things), and the daylight has made it near impossible to see the action? With Samsung The Frame TV’s glare-free Matte Display*, it prevents the glare from indoor lights and sunlight so you’ll have the best possible viewing experience.

With HDR powered by HDR10+, you’ll be sure to see all of the fine details. Plus, the Quantum Processor 4K automatically adjusts brightness and upscales every video you watch to 4K** regardless of the original source.

*Measured against Unified Glare Rating (UGR) testing standard, certified as glare-free (reflection, discomfort and disability glare) by UL.

**Not applicable to 32-inch The Frame.

Is Samsung The Frame TV powered by Quantum Dots?

Samsung The Frame TV is powered by Quantum Dots for a naturally bright and colourful picture. The television features QLED technology, which stands for Quantum Dot light-emitting diode, and this means it uses minuscule dots in the display to create brighter and bolder colours; the grass will be greener, the sky brighter, and the new accurate colours have been validated by Pantone.

Does Samsung The Frame TV support Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound?

Not only does the 43-inch and 50-inch Samsung The Frame TVs support Dolby Atmos technology*, so you can experience cinematic audio, those two TVs are also equipped with Object Tracking Sound so that audio will follow the action on the screen, whether that’s an F1 car zooming around the track or the crowd cheering on their favourite race car driver.

Dolby Atmos delivers the immersive sound experience by working with Samsung The Frame TV’s four built-in speakers, including up-firing speakers. Whereas Object Tracking Sound** uses AI and the TV’s bottom speakers to simulate overhead sounds.

*50-inch and 43-inch The Frame support Dolby Atmos® with virtual top speakers.

**OTS Lite available with 50-inch and 43-inch The Frame.

What art is available for Samsung The Frame TV?

Samsung

Art Mode is the image your Samsung The Frame TV will display when it's not being used to watch films or shows. If you’re concerned about saving energy, don’t worry, the smart TV comes with motion sensors which detect when you’re in the room to display art, and when the room is empty to turn into standby mode. Art Mode gives you five layouts to choose from with 16 different colours; we know how difficult it must be to choose just one photo of your little ones to display, so pick a layout with more than one photo option.

Speaking of photos, how exactly do you display pictures on the Samsung The Frame TV? From iconic classics to contemporary stunners, easily find the pieces you love from the Art Store, which has over 2,000 works of art to choose from (separate Art Store subscription required).

To proudly display your own photos – one of our cats, for sure – simply send the photos to the Samsung Frame TV via your smartphone* or USB flash drive. Plus, it’s worth mentioning that the TV’s Brightness Sensor automatically matches the lighting of your room to make the Art Mode artwork super realistic.

*Internet connection, compatible Android or iOS device and SmartThings app required. Photos will be displayed at the original resolution.

Where to buy the 2023 Samsung The Frame TV in the UK

Samsung

Samsung The Frame TV, which boasts effortless smart home integration and impressive QLED picture quality, is available to buy from £549 at Currys.

Plus, from now up until Tuesday 13th June, you’ll get a free bezel, installation, and delivery when you purchase one of the 2023 Samsung The Frame TVs.

