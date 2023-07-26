The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 aims to do all of that and more with its more personalised health experience, upgraded sleep tracking, and Sleep coaching, which endeavours to help you get a good night's sleep.

Take a look at we thought of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6's predecessor in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 page.

You can pre-order the smartwatch right now at the Samsung website, as it went live this afternoon (Wednesday 26th July). The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will set you back £289.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 UK price: how much does the new smartwatch cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will set you back £269, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro costs £394. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 starts from £289 at the Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 design: what does the new smartwatch look like?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 boasts 20 per cent more display, so you can access even more information, such as phone notifications, at a glance. Plus, there's an up to 30 per cent slimmer black margin which creates the Galaxy Watch's biggest screen yet. With customisable watch faces, how are you going to show off your personality with the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6?

In terms of size, Samsung has trimmed-down the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 so it fits more comfortably on your wrist. However, it maintains the circular face for a classic look.

If you're anything like us, you like to switch-out your watch strap to suit your outfits or activity, and it's super simple to interchange the watch straps; simply press the band release button to detach your watch straps. With just one touch, you can swap them out to change from workout to going-out styles.

If you're planning on wearing your smartwatch while doing sports, you'll be pleased to know the screen is made from ultra-durable Sapphire Crystal glass, and it has IP68 and 5ATM ratings, too.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features

The brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 boasts an 18 per cent faster processor, and has a battery life which lasts up to 40-hours.

Who doesn't like getting a good night's sleep? With the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, you can have peace of mind that your sleep will be tracked to better understand how it can be improved. Wear your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to bed to monitor your nightly sleep stage, sleep score, and sleep consistency. You can also access Sleep Coaching directly on your watch, too.

For health features, the smartwatch's built-in PPG sensor measures your heart rate and heart rhythm, and it will alert you if your heart rate is too high or too low. The smartwatch will also notify you if it detects an irregular heart rhythm, along with a prompt to take an ECG.

Fitness fanatics will love the fitness features on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. Track your movements with over 90 workouts to choose from, such as indoor swimming and yoga, or your own custom workout. Plus, if you forget to hit start, don't worry! Your smartwatch will automatically recognise and record select workouts like running, walking, and cycling, so you don't lose vital data.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comes equipped with fall detection.

Where to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is now available to pre-order from £289 at the Samsung website.

