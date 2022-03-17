Samsung Galaxy A53 5G hands-on review: our first impressions

We got a brief hands-on test of Samsung's latest mid-range phones, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and A33 5G. Both are pretty affordable but offer solid feature sets and decent specs.

The Samsung A53 5G is Samsung's latest mid-range offering, coming in at just under £400. This makes it a direct competitor to Apple's newly unveiled iPhone SE (3rd gen) and it will be interesting to examine how the two compare when we are able to undertake full reviews of both handsets.

Hot off the press – Samsung's A53 5G was unveiled at the brand's 'A Event' on 16th March. It offers some great specs for a pretty reasonable price. It's no Samsung Galaxy S22 , but if you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, this new smartphone looks very promising. We got a short hands-on with the new handset, gave it a quick test and took a look at all the important specs.

Bear in mind that this is just a preliminary test and we'll aim to complete a fuller review soon. We'll also discuss the slightly more modest sister device, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which costs £329 but offers slightly less in terms of its camera and display.

Samsung A53 5G review: summary

Our first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G – and its sibling device, the A33 – are largely good. Displays and cameras are fast becoming the two most-discussed battlegrounds for competitive new smartphones in the market and these deliver on both fronts, within this price range.

The Super AMOLED panel of the A53 is silky smooth to use, packing a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a crisp, colourful palette.

Key features:

Exynos 1280 processor

6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

Quad camera: 64MP, 12MP, 5MP, 5MP

Front camera: 32MP

6GB RAM

128GB storage

Compatible with microSD additional storage up to 1TB

5000mAh battery

25W fast charge

Ip67 water resistance

Fingerprint sensor

Pros:

Good specs for the price

120Hz display

Solid processor

Sleek design

Cons:

Handset feels slightly cheap in places

What is the Samsung A53 5G?

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

The Samsung A53 5G and A33 5G have been released as an appealing new mid-range pair from tech giants, Samsung. At £399 and £329 respectively, they're comfortably in the lower mid-range phone market.

Essentially, these two devices use some slightly older, last-gen tech but in a new phone, with software updates and support from Samsung. They might not pack the very latest tech, but both handsets looked promising in our preliminary tests.

How much is the Samsung A53 5G?

The Samsung A53 5G costs £399, with the slightly simpler A33 on sale at £329.

Comparably, the base iPhone SE (3rd gen) that Apple has just released starts at £419, with just 64GB of storage. That comparison certainly sheds a positive light on Samsung's offering, but we can't compare the two in detail until we've conducted full tests of both handsets.

Samsung A53 camera and features

The A53 5G packs a fairly impressive 64MP camera. It employs Samsung's go-to AI photograph processing which delivers bright, high-contrast images that really pop. Both the A53 and A33 also offer 'night mode' photography.

Again, it's not delivering the same level of photography as the more expensive Samsung phones, but we were impressed during our short hands-on test. We can't wait to get our hands on the phone for a more thorough test and to compare it with the upcoming Apple iPhone SE (3rd gen).

Beyond the camera, the phone offers a good set of features and specs. It's all powered by the Exynos 1280 processor, the first 5nm processor to make its way into Samsung's A-Series phones. It's got 6GB of RAM and the ability to use some ROM storage gigabytes as RAM, according to Samsung. This is a feature we're interested to look at in more detail.

It's got an IP67 water resistance rating, for added peace of mind and offers a fingerprint scanner too.

Elsewhere, the stand-out feature of the phone is really its display. It offers an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (the A33 offers an adaptive 90Hz refresh rate), and the Super AMOLED panel is a joy to use. Scrolling feels smooth and the panel is clear and bright, offering 800 nits of brightness.

Samsung A53 battery

If you're a buyer who prioritises battery life, the A53 and A33 might be right up your street. Both phones pack a large 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charging and Samsung claims they can deliver two days of battery life. We'll test this out in more detail when we conduct our full test.

This battery size even pips the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The standard S22 offers a relatively small 3700mAh battery and the larger S22+ offers a 4500mAh cell. With those figures in mind, the 5000mAh battery is a nice addition. That said, Samsung suggests the more sophisticated processor of the S22 series – and the AI that it powers – allows the phone to make more of the battery capacity it has.

Samsung claims the phone's adaptive battery life settings will learn about your usage the longer you use the phone, allowing it to become more power-efficient.

Samsung A53 design

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in blue

The A53 and A33 definitely feel noticeably cheaper than the S22 and even the S21 FE. However, they're still nice tactile handsets with a sleek, slim Samsung design. The materials just feel a little on the cheap side when the handsets are compared directly to Samsung's more expensive offerings. Of course, that's to be expected.

On the reverse, the camera bump has a different style to that normally employed by Samsung. The main colour of the handset continues and wraps around the lenses, rather than them living in a separate cut-out space, as they do on metallic bumps of the S22 and S22+. This new styling is somewhat reminiscent of the Oppo Find X5.

The new phones are available in four colours: black, white, blue and peach.

Our verdict: should you buy the Samsung Galaxy A53?

We've only had a short time with the Samsung Galaxy A53 and A33 handsets, but the first impressions are good. We like what we've seen and the specs sheet looks more than promising.

The large 5000mAh battery and the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display are stand-out features. We're also interested to spend more time testing out the 'RAM Plus' feature which allows users to employ some of their gigabytes of storage as RAM, giving the handset a little extra 'oomph'.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy A53

Check out the links below for the latest prices, deals and buying info on Samsung smartphones.

For more on Samsung devices, take a look at our Samsung Galaxy phones list with prices, or check out our full review of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

