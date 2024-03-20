Amazon has just cut the price of Audible to only 99p for three months

The Spring Sale lasts from Wednesday 20th of March and continues over the weekend up until Monday 25th of March. Even though the sale hasn’t officially started, one deal has jumped the gun and Amazon has already reduced the price of their audiobook service, Audible.

The Amazon Spring Sale starts tomorrow and it signals five days of great deals. It is not as large as some of Amazon’s other sale dates, like Prime Day and Black Friday, but there are still thousands of deals to make the most of.

You can get the audiobook app for a massive 95% off and it gives you access to thousands of books and podcasts. You’ll also be able to download one book each month to keep forever and get unlimited listening privileges on a range of audiobooks including Amazon’s originals.

It is one of the biggest reductions we’ve ever spotted here at Radio Times and it is unlikely to be beaten during the Spring Sale event. Read on to find out exactly how you can make the most of this deal and what benefits you’ll get with an Audible subscription.

Get 95% off Audible this Spring Sale

What’s the deal?

This Amazon Spring Sale you can get Audible for just 99p, for a whole three months. This means that each month will work out at just 33p for your Audible subscription. Usually, the monthly cost of Audible is £7.99, so over three months you’ll save yourself a whopping £22.98.

When you sign up, you’ll get one Audible credit to use each month. This lets you download any title on the app to keep forever. You’ll also get unlimited listening to the Plus Catalogue, Amazon’s library of thousands of select Audible Originals, podcasts and audiobooks.

Finally, you’ll get access to exclusive member-only deals and discounts on books that are not in the Plus Catalogue. After you three months at 99p, your subscription will be automatically renewed at £7.99 a month. Unless, of course, you cancel, which you can do at any time before your subscription renews by logging in to your account and finding ‘cancel membership’.

Get Audible for £ 23.97 £0.99 for three months (save £22.98 or 95%) at Amazon

Is Amazon Audible free with Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately not. Amazon Prime members do not get free access to Audible. However, they do get some extra benefits when buying a subscription. If you’re a Prime member you’ll get two credits in your first month of using Audible which can be used towards downloading and keeping two audiobooks from Amazon’s extensive library, forever.

If you’re not a Prime member you’ll only get one. After your first two credits every member, Prime or not, will receive one credit for each month they’re subscribed.

You can find out more about what you can listen to on Audible and its different benefits in our guide to how does audible work?

Get Audible for just 99p for three months

Can I get it Audible for free?

Typically yes. Amazon normally lets you get a one-month free trial of Audible which is available to regular users of the app and Prime members. You’ll get 30 days free of charge before you have to pay the regular £7.99 a month.

However, whilst Amazon’s Spring Sale deal is currently ongoing there will be no option to get a free trial. This shouldn’t put you off though because their Spring Sale is better value than the free trial as it gives you three months for 99p, saving you £22.98. With the free trial, you’ll only save a total of £7.99.

Get Audible for just 99p for three months

