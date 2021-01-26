The Amazon Fire TV Stick has quickly become one of the most popular ways to make an old TV ‘smart’ because it allows you to access all your favourite apps, subscriptions and channels in one place.

Prices start at £29.99 for the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which offers HD streaming and voice control in a small smart TV stick that can be hidden away behind the TV.

At the other end of the spectrum, you will find the Fire TV Cube. As the most powerful Fire TV device, it doubles up as an Echo smart speaker and a streaming player. However, these additional features do come with an RRP of £109.99.

Not to worry, Amazon likes to discount its own devices, especially the Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot, with prices going as low as £20 during Prime Day and Black Friday. We’ve not quite seen that level of discount for a little while, but prices do fluctuate among various retailers.

To help you decide which of the Amazon Fire TV Sticks is right for you, we’ve rounded up the cheapest prices for each device, so that you know you’re getting the best offer available.

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals for February 2021

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | £29.95

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is the cheapest Fire TV device available. It provides full HD streaming, voice control and access to various streaming subscriptions including Prime Video, NOW TV and Disney+. These are joined by apps such as Spotify, Audible and YouTube.

Amazon Fire TV Stick | £39.95

The original Amazon Fire TV Stick was updated in 2020 and now comes with power and volume controls on the Alexa Voice Remote. This smart TV stick streams in HD and supports Dolby Atmos audio. It comes in the same ‘USB-style’ as all the other Fire TV Sticks, so it can be hidden behind the TV.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | £49.95

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the cheapest Fire TV device to offer 4K as well as HD streaming. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos, and has those dedicated volume and power buttons that are so popular on the original Fire TV Stick.

Amazon Fire TV Cube | £109.99

The Fire TV Cube is the most powerful Fire TV device, which also makes it the most expensive. There are no major discounts on the streaming player at the moment, but it offers streaming in Ultra HD and 4K and provides the same support as the 4K Stick for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos. The voice control is also the most sophisticated and allows you to control your TV and Alexa compatible devices hands-free.

What is the Amazon Fire TV Stick?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a device that you plug into the back of your TV and allows you to stream shows from subscription services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. It looks a little like a USB stick and slots into the HDMI ports found in the back of your TV. These smart TV sticks can be a brilliant way to upgrade an old TV and watch streaming services on a bigger screen rather than a laptop.

What types of Amazon Fire TV Stick are there?

There are three Amazon Fire TV Stick models to choose from and prices range from £29.99 to £49.99. In addition to these, there is also the Fire TV Cube, which has the capacity to be used as a smart speaker as well as a Fire TV device.

Which Amazon Fire TV Stick should you buy?

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

If you simply want to upgrade an old TV and use it to stream your favourite Prime Video TV shows, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option. Newly released in 2020, this smart TV stick is the cheapest Fire TV device yet and offers no-fuss HD streaming.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Updated in 2020, the new Amazon Fire TV Stick also streams in HD. One of the biggest difference between the Fire TV Stick and the cheaper Lite is that the original smart TV stick now has power and volume buttons on the Alexa Voice remote. Not a major upgrade but it does save you from swapping between remotes. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick review to find out more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The cheapest way to get 4K streaming on a Fire TV device. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos and has the superior Alexa Voice remote with the extra TV controls. Fantastic for those who want to get the most out of a 4K TV.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Read our Amazon Fire TV Cube review to find out why we think this device is brilliant for anyone who’s been looking to purchase Amazon’s own devices for a while because it combines two-in-one. The Fire TV Cube is a fully-fledged Echo smart speaker with the added benefit of 4K streaming and all your streaming services in one place. If you’ve considered buying both an Echo and Fire TV Stick and not yet taken the plunge, the Fire TV Cube is an ideal purchase for you.

Amazon Fire TV Stick alternatives

Amazon is not the only brand to make great quality smart TV sticks so you have plenty of choice when choosing a new device.

Roku

Roku makes some of the most affordable smart TV sticks on the market. There are three smart TV sticks in the range; the Roku Express, Roku Premiere and Roku Streaming Stick+. Both the Roku Premiere and Roku Streaming Stick+ offer 4K streaming, while the cheapest smart TV stick, the Roku Express, streams in HD only.

For more on how these devices compare to Fire TV Sticks, take a look at our Roku Express review and Roku Premiere review.

NOW TV Stick

The NOW TV Stick is primarily dedicated to streaming Sky channels including Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and Sky Atlantic. However, in order to access these channels, you buy monthly passes. For example, if you wish to watch Sky Atlantic shows like Gangs of London, you will need an Entertainment Pass. This costs £9.99 a month in addition to the cost of the smart TV stick.

However, to make this cost a little more palatable the RRP of the NOW TV Stick typically includes a free month of two or three of the passes depending on the package you buy. Separate to these TV passes, apps such as BBC iPlayer, YouTube and Netflix are also available to download.

