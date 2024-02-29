The new Disney Plus prices start at £4.99 a month and go up to £7.99 and £10.99, or £79.90 and £109.90 for yearly subscriptions – but what exactly does each price plan offer, and is it really worth going up to the higher price points?

Well, that’s what we’re here to answer. Below, we’ve covered everything you need to know about the different Disney Plus price tiers, from the bare necessities to the final details.

But before you go on, it’s worth noting that from 29th February to 14th March 2024, Disney has lowered the cost of its basic Standard with Ads plan from £4.99 a month to £1.99 a month for three months. That means from now until June you could be saving £9 (or 60%) on the very best content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

Jump to:

How does Disney Plus pricing work?

Photo Illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Photo Illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Disney Plus currently has three different pricing options for customers to choose from: £4.99 a month, £7.99 a month (or £79.90 a year) and £10.99 a month (or £109.90 a year).

All plans give you access to Disney’s complete library of films, TV shows and original content, but the lower priced plans give you less perks and put limits on features like downloads or the number of devices you can stream on simultaneously.

When these price tiers were introduced in November 2023, anyone who did not change their subscription will have been automatically moved up to the £10.99 a month plan, however this can be changed at any time through the settings on the Disney Plus app.

What does each Disney Plus UK pricing tier offer?

Regardless of which subscription plan you end up choosing, all three Disney Plus price tiers offer the same catalogue of content, whether that’s from the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, or STAR.

Where they differ is, the cheaper plans have lower quality video and audio specs, and limits the number of devices you can use. The most basic plan – Standard with Ads – will also not let you download content to a device and your streaming will be regularly interrupted by adverts.

What do you get with the cheapest UK Disney Plus ad tier?

The cheapest Disney Plus tier is the Standard with Ads plan, costing £4.99 a month. With this plan, you’ll get access to Disney’s complete catalogue, but will have to put up with adverts interrupting your viewing. Disney has stated that viewers can expect an average of four minutes of adverts for every one hour of TV.

You won’t be able to download content with the Standard with Ads plan and can only stream on up to two devices at once. The video quality is also capped at 1080p Full HD and the audio at 5.1.

Remember, though, that until the 14th of March you can get this plan for just £1.99 a month for three months, saving you £9 in total.

Here’s a close look at what each plan offers:

Standard with Ads – £4.99 £1.99 a month for three months

Ad-supported viewing

Stream on up to two devices at once

No downloads

Video quality in up to 1080p Full HD

Audio in 5.1 and stereo

Standard – £7.99 or £79.90 per year

No adverts

Stream on up to two devices at once

Downloads on up to 10 devices

Video quality of up to 1080p Full HD

Audio in 5.1 and stereo

Premium – £10.99 or £109.90 per year

No adverts

Stream on up to four devices at once

Downloads on up to 10 devices

Video quality of up to 4K UHD and HDR

Audio in standards up to Dolby Atmos levels

Is it worth paying more for Disney Plus in the UK?

It depends on what your priorities are. If, like most of us, you turned to streaming services to get away from adverts, then yes, it’s probably worth investing in either the £7.99 or £10.99 subscription plans. But, if you’re not bothered about sitting through a few extra minutes of ads – might be a good time to go and get a cup of tea – then £4.99 is a great price for all of Disney Plus's content.

If you have a big family, or a large group of people all sharing one subscription, you should probably go with the Premium price tier, as that allows you to stream on up to four devices at once and download on up to 10. This plan is also the best choice for people who like to get the best audio and video quality possible.

If, however, there’s less of you or you’re not worried about watching in 4K UHD, then we’d say go with the £7.99 a month plan. You’re still avoiding adverts and you can still download content to all your devices, but you’re not paying any more than before.

