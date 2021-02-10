How to change the language on Disney Plus – there’s more than one way

We don’t all speak the same language and as such, you may find that you wish to watch the many shows and movies on Disney+ in a language other than English.

Happily, the streamer has many language choices available to you on much of its content. As for what is on there, thanks to Star which arrives on 23rd February we are about to have a heck of a lot more with all the new Disney+ Star content landing on launch day.

But if you want to watch any of that in, say French or Spanish, we’ve got you covered with how to do it.

How to change the language on Disney Plus

The process of doing this is, thankfully, relatively simple and it will not take you much time to do it.

First up, here is how to change the language for individual shows and movies:

First, open up either the Disney+ app or the website then head to the movie or show you want to watch.

As it starts playing, immediately hit pause and then select settings which is in the top right corner of the screen.

You’ll now see a screen with two columns, on the left is language and on the right is subtitles.

Choose what language you want to (and do the same if you want subtitles) and when that is done, back out to what you were watching and it will now be playing in your language of choice!

To change the language on your profile, just follow these easy steps:

Click my profile in the top right-hand corner (bottom right if you are in the app)

Select ‘Edit Profiles’

You’ll see a pencil icon by each of your profiles. Select the one you want to amend.

At the bottom of what comes up will be ‘App Language’ here you can choose what language you want.

Now press the blue save button and you’re done!

How much is Disney Plus?

At the time of writing, to get access to all the content the streamer has to offer will cost you £5.99 per month or £59.99 for the year. But with all the new shows and movies being added on February 23rd, that date will see the price increase to £7.99 per month or £79.99 for the whole year. Existing subscribers will see their fee increase to this level at their first monthly or annual renewal after 23rd August.

So if you haven’t yet joined and you want to, you are running out of time to get the cheaper price.

