If you've spent the last few years creating your dream smart home, then the Amazon Echo Hub is giving you the opportunity to control your devices and gadgets all from one central hub in the home, rather than an entire smart home being confined to just one person's phone.

From its sleek, wall-mountable design to its touch-optimised interface, the Echo Hub is designed to be straightforward and user-friendly. You can even use it to stream music and video, as well as have a chat with Alexa.

The Echo Hub also acts as an integral part of your home security system, allowing you to arm and disarm your Ring security system.

If you want to buy the final piece in the puzzle when it comes to your smart home, then the Amazon Echo Hub is what you're looking for. Read on for everything you need to know, including prices and where you can buy it in the UK.

Good news: the Amazon Echo Hub is already out, having launched on Wednesday 21st February on the Amazon website.

Amazon Echo Hub UK price: How much is the Amazon Echo Hub?

Amazon's new home control panel will set you back £169.99. You'll also be offered free delivery, as well as free returns.

Amazon Echo Hub design: What does the smart home hub look like?

Sleek is the word that comes to mind when you first glimpse the Amazon Echo Hub.

Part of this sleek design is due to the device not relying on physical connections, which means there are less messy wires to get tangled up in your smart home.

It receives power from a single USB-C port, discreetly tucked away on the back of the device with rows of hooks to loop the included power cable around.

At just 5.4 by 7.9 by 0.6 inches, the Echo Hub is super slim and designed to be mounted on a wall – a wall mount is even included with the purchase.

So far, the Echo Hub is only available in white, but decorative frames are available in wood, metallic and a paintable white colour.

Amazon Echo Hub specs: What features does the smart home control panel have?

Amazon Amazon

As we've mentioned, the device has no physical connections, instead relying on Bluetooth to pair with phones and speakers, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi radio to connect to home networks.

The hub boasts a large and bright display, with a resolution of 1,280 pixels by 800 pixels.

The device also uses Amazon Alexa voice control, meaning that if you're familiar with Amazon's virtual assistant, then operating your Echo Hub will be a breeze.

The Echo Hub isn't just for controlling your smart home, however; this Amazon device also allows you to play music, stream video and ask Alexa anything you want to know. All this will be received and played back on for microphone arrays and dual stereo speakers.

Cracking open the hood of the Echo Hub will reveal a MediaTek MT 8169 A processor, which is more than well-equipped to handle the many functions of the device.

Where to buy the new Amazon Echo Hub in the UK

The clue is in the name; as of now you can purchase the new Amazon Echo Hub on the Amazon website. So far, this is the only retailer offering the device, but as with the Amazon Echo Dot, we can probably expect other retailers to start stocking it in due course.

