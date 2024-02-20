However, it's not just music that Amazon Music Unlimited excels at, it's podcasts, too. The streaming service has millions of ad-free podcast episodes, including For The Love of Rugby — penned as the ultimate guide to the Six Nations — Comfort Eating with Grace Dent, and Elis James and John Robins which is sure to make you laugh.

But what's the use of having all of this amazing content if the quality isn't excellent? Luckily for us, Amazon Music Unlimited offers lossless audio streaming across a lot of its content, and has a hi-res audio output of 24-bit/192 kHz. There's also a HD and ultra HD feature, so you'll never miss a lyric again.

For a limited time only, you can get all of this content for just £1 for three months. Here's how to snap-up the deal today.

Get three months Amazon Music Unlimited for £1

What is the Amazon Music Unlimited deal?

Amazon Music Unlimited Amazon Music Unlimited

For one week only — from Tuesday 20th February until Tuesday 27th February — you can get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just £1. This fantastic offer applies for the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan only and to new subscribers. So if you've been wanting to switch-up your music streaming service for a while, this offer is absolutely for you!

Does the Amazon Music Unlimited free trial still apply?

Sometimes, Amazon Music Unlimited offers free trials where you can listen to the music streaming service for one month or three months absolutely free. At the moment, Amazon is offering a 30-days free trial. However, you won't be able to claim the 30-days free trial with the three months' for £1 offer, and understandably so, as the three months' offer is arguably the better one.

Once the three-month Amazon Music Unlimited for £1 deal ends, your subscription automatically continues at £9.99 per month for Prime members and £10.99 per month for non-Prime members.

