For more information about the music streaming service take a look at our what is Amazon Music Unlimited? guide.

What is the Amazon Music Unlimited three months free trial offer?

Amazon is currently hosting its incredible Spring Deal Days: five days of fantastic offers from the retail giant. You can expect to see discounts across electricals, gaming, kitchen appliances, health and beauty, and, of course, services such as Amazon Music Unlimited. The Spring Deal Days shopping event is the first one of 2024, with the last major Amazon sale (Prime Day) taking place back in October 2023.

Since Amazon Music launched back in 2007, the streaming service has gone above and beyond to fill our music needs; Amazon Music Unlimited gives us access to any song from its 100 million track library, as well as features such as unlimited skips and hands-free listening with Alexa. Plus, you can also access things such as podcasts on the streaming service, too.

This new offer from Amazon will see you get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for absolutely free from today (Wednesday 20th March).

The three months free Amazon Music Unlimited deal is available for new subscribers only, and it’s worth noting that the streaming service will renew automatically, costing £9.99 per month for Prime members and £10.99 per month for non Prime members.

When does the Amazon Music Unlimited deal end?

The Amazon Music Unlimited deal three month free trial begins today (Wednesday 20th March) and ends on Tuesday 30th April. As the Amazon Spring Deal Days only last five days, we’re thrilled this music streaming offer is continuing into April.

What do you get with the Amazon Music Unlimited Spring Sale deal?

The Amazon Music Unlimited deal will see you secure three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for absolutely free.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers lossless audio streaming across most of its content, and has a hi-res audio output of 24-bit/192 kHz. There's also a HD and ultra HD feature, too, so you'll never miss a lyric again.

As well as Spotify and Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited is one of the leading music streaming services, and not only does it offer all of your favourite songs, artists and albums at the push of a fingertip, but you can explore new music too with My Discovery Mix. Discovering music is one of life’s great joys!

However, it’s not just music that Amazon Music Unlimited offers, it’s podcasts, too. You can access the latest and greatest podcasts, all ad-free, including the ultimate guide to the Six Nations, For The Love of Rugby, Comfort Eating with Grace Dent, and Olivia Atwood’s So Wrong It’s Right.

Does the Amazon Music Unlimited free trial still apply with the deal?

Usually, Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial, however, this offer will see you get a three month free trial. You won’t be able to claim the 30-day trial on top of the three month one, but we'd be too spoiled with a four month free trial (probably…).

