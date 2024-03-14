In a new deal, Lebara has lowered the cost of their 20GB data plan to just £1.99 a month for the first three months.

Normally, this plan would put you back £10 a month, but now you can use the code ‘LEBARA10’ at checkout and get the first three months for just £5.97.

Not only does that save you over £24 (or 80%) but it also provides with three months of unlimited UK minutes and texts, 100 International minutes and more data than you could possibly need.

Best of all, this deal is exclusively for the 30-day rolling plan, so you could always cancel after your three months are up.

The deal has no end date in sight so there’s no rush to snap it up, but if you’re happy to take the plunge, here’s everything you need to know.

Get three months of 20GB data for £1.99 at Lebara

How does Lebara work?

Lebara offers exclusively SIM only plans, so you’re not tied to a network. These plans range from 5GB of data to Unlimited and cost as little as £4.50 a month.

You can either get a 30-day rolling plan, which can be changed or cancelled at any time, or a 12-month contract for 10% less.

What also makes Lebara unique is that they make zero credit checks, so you can sign up in a matter of minutes.

What network does Lebara use?

Lebara operates off of the Vodafone network. Vodafone has reliable speeds and 98% UK coverage, plus everyone who signs up will have 5G included at no extra cost.

How to get Lebara’s £1.99 deal

Simply head to the Lebara website and select their 20GB SIM only plan. Then, at checkout, use the code ‘LEBARA10’ and watch as the price drops to just £1.99.

This cost will last for the first three months of your contract, after which it will rise to £10 a month.

