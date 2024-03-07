Best early Mario Day deals 2024 to shop today
Hold onto your Toads, Mario fans, My Nintendo Store has some fantastic savings across Mario-themed LEGO sets, soft toys, wireless controllers and more to celebrate MAR10 Day.
If you asked the average person what special occasion is happening this Sunday, they'd probably answer that it's Mother's Day. However, as the RadioTimes.com Technology team's minds are filled with red shells, green shells, blue shells and Mario's transformation into a bipedal elephant in a hat after playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Bros Wonder, we know that something — arguably — even more exciting is on the horizon: MAR10 Day.
MAR10 Day is taking place this Sunday 10th March (Mar-10), and to get you into the racing spirit, My Nintendo Store is offering 30% off selected Mario and Friends merchandise, including the coveted LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser. But, hurry! These offers are only available until Sunday 7th April. Before we get cracking with the deals, we're sure you're eager to know just how MAR10 Day came about.
The annual celebration of the Super Mario franchise came into fruition in 2015, when Nintendo began to officially embrace the holiday by promoting Super Mario Games and holding themed events. However, the celebration began colloquially by fans online as they noticed that the date 10th March (or Mar-10) looks like the name 'Mario' — you can't accuse us of being tardy!
Some ways to celebrate MAR10 Day include throwing a Super Mario-themed party or playing the Mario games such as Bowser’s Fury or Super Mario Odyssey, whether that's by yourself or with friends. You can find out more about this fun holiday on the Mario Wiki page.
Let's check out the deals.
Shop all Mario Day 30% off deals at My Nintendo Store
Best Mario Day deals live now at a glance:
- Mario + Luigi + Princess Peach Soft Toy Bundle |
£40.99£28.69 (save £12.30 or 30%)
- Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller - Princess Peach Plaid |
£54.99£31.49 (save £23.50 or 30%)
- Children's Headphones (Wireless) - Mario Kart |
£34.99£24.49 (save £10.50 or 30%)
- LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course |
£49.99£34.99 (save £15 or 30%)
- LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser |
£229.99£160.99 (save £69 or 30%)
Best Mario Day deals to shop on MAR10 2024
LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser
Wowee zowee, the in-demand Mighty Bowser LEGO model is currently on sale this Mario Day with a fantastic £69 off. The 2,807-piece set is great for adult fans of Super Mario as it's a challenging build and comes with plenty of authentic details.
Plus, once completed, the model is highly posable with moveable arms, hands, legs and tail, as well as a mouth which opens.
Buy LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser for
£229.99 £160.99 (save £69 or 30%) at My Nintendo Store
LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course
This Luigi Starter Course is the perfect model to introduce children over the age of six to the world of Super Mario. The set — which currently has 30% off — features a Luigi figure which shows reactions via LCD screens and a speaker, as well as three characters for Luigi to interact with.
The starter course also has a spinning seesaw challenge and a balance platform which, when you master, you can collect digital coins.
Buy LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course for
£49.99 £34.99 (save £15 or 30%) at My Nintendo Store
Mario + Luigi + Princess Peach Soft Toy Bundle
This next item would make a lovely gift for the Super Mario fan in your life. The official Mario + Luigi + Princess Peach soft toy collection was released in November last year, and is luckily in the Mario Day celebration sale. Currently, you can bag the bundle for £28.69 instead of £40.99, saving you a huge 30% or £12.30.
Buy Mario + Luigi + Princess Peach Soft Toy Bundle for
£40.99 £28.69 (save £12.30 or 30%) at My Nintendo Store
Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller - Princess Peach Plaid
The Princess Peach-themed wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch works with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, has two mappable advanced gaming buttons, up to 30-hours gameplay per charge and a three-metre long USB-C charging cable, so that you can still play while the controller is filling up with juice.
Buy Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller - Princess Peach Plaid for
£54.99 £31.49 (save £23.50 or 30%) at My Nintendo Store
Children's Headphones (Wireless) - Mario Kart
These wireless headphones are great for young fans of Mario Kart and, as a guardian, you can rest assured that their hearing will stay safe, with two different sound safe volume settings (at 85 dB and 95 dB).
The Mario Kart-themed wireless headphones can be fully charged in two hours, and have a working distance of 10-metres, so your device won't have to stay with your little one at all times.
Buy Children's Headphones (Wireless) - Mario Kart for
£34.99 £24.49 (save £10.50 or 30%) at My Nintendo Store
