The console, first released in 2023, is a lightweight and compact alternative to the original PS5 console, without compromising on storage space.

Whether you want to save space in a compact gaming setup or you just can't resist a good bargain, this deal is not to be missed.

But don't hesitate – the deal is only live until 25th February.

More like this

We've rounded up even more PS5 deals, as well as Nintendo Switch deals and Xbox deals for all the gamers out there.

What is PlayStation's new deal on the PS5 Slim?

Gamers can secure £60 off the PS5 Slim console, reducing the price from £479.99 to £419.99. This results in an overall saving of 13%.

Customers are also entitled to free shipping and free returns.

Save £60 on the PS5 Slim at PlayStation

What's the difference between the PS5 and the PS5 Slim?

PS5 Slim via EE EE

The PS5 has been flying off shelves since its initial release in November 2020. It was followed up by the PS5 Slim model, released in 2023. But what is the difference between the two models?

Well, the clue is in the name: the PS5 Slim is 30% smaller in volume and 18% smaller in weight, which is great news for gamers with a more compact setup.

A smaller size doesn't mean less space for memory; in fact, it's quite the opposite. The PS5 Slim comes with 1TB of storage, whereas the original PS5 has 825GB of onboard storage.

The differences stop when it comes to price, as both consoles are typically priced at £479.99 for the disc versions and £389.99 for the digital version.

Save £60 on the PS5 Slim at PlayStation

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Best UK PS5 deals

Save 23% on the OIVO PS5 Charging Station

Amazon

What's the deal: You can get 23% off the OIVO PS5 charging station, taking the price from £25.99 to £19.99.

Why we chose it: The OIVO charging station is designed to charge two controllers at once and features LED lights showing when controllers are fully charged, which will take two hours from start to finish.

Buy OIVO PS5 Charging Station for £25.99 £19.99 (save £6 or 23%) at Amazon

Get £20 off the PS5 Slim and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle

Very

What's the deal: Pick up the new PS5 Slim console along with a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for just £514. You'll also receive free standard delivery with Click and Collect.

Why we chose it: This bundle enables you to snag a brand-new PS5 and one of the hottest games all in one go.

Buy PS5 Slim and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle for £534 £514 (save £20 or 4%) from Very

Save 50% on Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Amazon

What's the deal: There's a lot to look forward to in the new Star Wars: Jedi Survivor game, including new Force abilities, stances and lightsaber combos, and right now, you can get it for 50% less.

Why we chose it: With almost £40 off the game, as well as free delivery and free returns if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, we're going to need the strength of a Jedi to say "no" to this offer.

Buy Star Wars: Jedi Survivor for £69.99 £34.99 (save £35 or 50%) at Amazon

Get 57% off EA Sports FC 24

Amazon

What's the deal: Football and gaming: name a better duo. Footie fans and gamers can get over half off EA Sports FC 24 – that's a discount of £40.

Why we chose it: The hype is real when it comes to the new EA Sports FC 24 game, thanks to its advanced gameplay and hyper realistic models. Now you've got the chance to snag a copy for less than half the price – it's a no-brainer really.

Buy EA Sports FC 24 for £69.99 £29.99 (save £40 or 57%) at Amazon

Advertisement

For more on the PS5, take a look at the differences between the PS5 and the PS5 Slim, as well as our answer to the question is the PS5 worth it?