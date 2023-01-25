As the PS5 is not a cheap machine to purchase, especially following its much-publicised price increase in the UK, it’s worth learning everything there is to know about Sony’s latest console before purchase. This means knowing more than simply the best PS5 games .

The PS5 is slowly but surely earning its place as the most popular current-gen console on the market, but is it worth its price of admission? If you’ve been toying with the idea of upgrading to the shiny new console but need some convincing before taking the plunge, we’ve got the answer you seek.

With two different PS5 models to choose from, it also makes the decision that much more complicated. The digital-only PS5 is cheaper with an RRP of £389.99, but you won’t be able to play any game off a disc - meaning physical games are entirely off the menu. The standard disc-drive-toting PS5, meanwhile, is more expensive, typically retailing for £479.99, but it does at least let you play games off a disc. Decisions, decisions.

At those prices, is the PS5 worth it? Read on to find out whether we think the PS5 is worth buying or not and to discover why it just might be.

Is the PS5 worth it? Here’s what we think

Yes, the PS5 is worth buying. Now more than ever, Sony’s latest console is worth your investment and there has never been a better time to upgrade.

Everything about the PS5 screams next-gen. From its outlandish but sleek design, comfortable DualSense controller, and stellar 4K graphics, the PS5 is a major upgrade over the PS4. Thanks to far more readily available stock, too, it is now the right time to buy a PS5.

Sony has officially claimed (thanks, Polygon) that there should no longer be a shortage of its latest console. Ever since its initial release in 2020, the PS5 has been hard to come by with limited stock selling out almost as soon as it became available. Nowadays, you should be able to walk into your preferred retailer or head online and pick one up either by itself or bundled with a game or two with ease.

You can head on over to Amazon to pick up a PS5 (disc-drive edition) for £479.99. Alternatively, you could pop onto Currys to grab a bundle like this fantastic PS5 with God of War: Ragnarök and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion for £579.99. If you’re after the digital-only PS5, you can get a bundle with God of War: Ragnarök for £449.99 from Very. It’s always worth picking up a new game with your new console and the latest God of War is one of the very best on the platform.

With plenty of bundles currently available featuring some of the console’s best games, you should have no trouble picking out the deal for you. If there isn’t anything that has caught your fancy or if you’ve already played these games on your PS4, it’s definitely worth noting that more and more games are either skipping out on the PS4 entirely or will release on the old machine sometime later than on current-gen.

Heavy hitters such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the Dead Space remake, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and Sony’s own Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are all releasing on PS5 and not on PS4. These games join the likes of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Need for Speed Unbound, and Gotham Knights in being current-gen-only releases. If you don’t want to miss out on the latest games, you will need to upgrade to the PS5.

Hogwarts Legacy is an example of a big game that is releasing first on PS5 and later on PS4. It feels as if games will either continue to do this or miss out on the PS4 entirely as we stretch further into 2023.

These are all games that are helping to make the PS5 library better all the time. Final Fantasy XVI is scheduled to release on PS5 only, too, in the summer of 2023, making even more reason to upgrade for fans of the JRPG franchise. The PS5 is only getting better, folks.

With the release of PSVR 2 and the DualSense Edge controller also, the already feature-rich console is being expanded dramatically. There has never been a better time than the present to purchase a PS5. It is definitely worth it.

