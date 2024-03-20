It's usually quite difficult to find savings on the PS5 and PS5 Slim consoles, but no longer, thanks to a new deal at Currys.

Customers can now save £70 on the PS5 Slim, which is a reduction of 15% on the original price of £479. There are also some additional snazzy perks available for new and returning customers.

If you've been wondering whether or not the PS5 is worth it, then this super saving is sure to help you make up your mind.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about the new Currys PS5 Slim deal, from savings to extra perks, and even some deals on PS5 games and accessories to go with it. Happy saving!

Buy PS5 Slim for £479 £409 (save £70 or 15%) at Currys

What is the Currys PS5 Slim deal?

Gamers can now get their hands on the PS5 Slim for just £409 – that's a reduction of £70 from the original price of £479.

This totals a saving of 15%, which is one of the largest we've seen on the market so far.

You'll be able to reduce the price of your new PlayStation 5 console even further by trading in your old PS5 Disc console (it's worth noting that PS5 Digital consoles aren't eligible for trading in). Currys are offering up to £250 off when you trade in your old console.

And a price reduction isn't the only benefit of this PS5 deal. New and returning customers are eligible to receive up to three months of free Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+, giving you access to some of the top music streaming, TV shows, games and fitness content on the market today.

Not only that, if you order online, you're also entitled to free next day delivery. What's not to love?

Buy PS5 Slim for £479 £409 (save £70 or 15%) at Currys

What's the difference between the PS5 and PS5 Slim?

When it comes to the differences between the two consoles, the biggest clue is in the name.

While both consoles come with the same CPU, GPU, I/O throughput and performance targets, there are a few major differences. The PS5 Slim is 30% smaller in volume and 18% smaller in weight, which is great news for gamers looking for a smaller and less bulky setup.

There's also a difference when it comes to storage. The original PS5 comes equipped with 825GB of storage, while the PS5 Slim boasts an impressive 1TB, giving you the space to install a few extra games.

Buy PS5 Slim for £479 £409 (save £70 or 15%) at Currys

More PS5 deals and bundles

So you've got your brand new PS5 Slim console; now it's time to choose your favourite games, controllers and accessories to go with it. Here are the best PS5 deals we've found on the market right now, as well as some bundle deals combining consoles with your favourite games.

Best PS5 bundle deals

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: You can pick up a PS5 Slim model along with a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game for a total price of £459, reduced from £534. You'll also get free delivery as this order is over £30.

Why we chose it: This saving of £85 is not to be sniffed at, especially if you're a Marvel fan. You'll have the chance to play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales and use new web wings to explore Marvel's New York.

Buy PS5 Slim and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle for £534 £459 (save £85 or 16%) at Very

PlayStation 5 Console + God of War Ragnarök

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Get the PS5 console along with the smash hit game God of War Ragnarök for 17% off, taking the price from £539.99 to £449.99.

Why we chose it: This deal gives customers an impressive saving of £90, as well as the chance to experience an epic and heartfelt journey through the Norse realms in full 4K resolution.

Buy PlayStation 5 Console + God of War Ragnarök for £539.99 £449.99 (save £90 or 17%) at Amazon

Best PS5 game deals

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: As a part of Amazon's UK Spring Sale, the online retailer is offering the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5 game for just £19.99, which is a whopping 64% off.

Why we chose it: The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this game is a must-have for any Star Wars-obsessed gamer. Follow Cal's journey as he leaves his Padawan days behind and explores a wild and untamed galaxy.

Buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for £69.99 £19.99 (save £50 or 64%) at Amazon

EA Sports FC 24

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Just like with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, this deal is part of Amazon's UK Spring Sale and offers you £50 off the RRP of £69.99.

Why we chose it: One of the most highly-anticipated releases of 2023, EA Sports FC 24 is the latest in football gaming. It boasts hyper-realistic gameplay, real-world Opta data optimisation and more realistic SAPIEN model players, all contributing to a fluid experience.

Buy EA Sports FC24 for £69.99 £19.99 (save £50 or 64%) at Amazon

Best PS5 controller deals

DualSense Wireless-Controller – Cobalt Blue

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Save 15% on this vibrant DualSense Wireless Controller, taking the price from £84 to £71.

Why we chose it: Choosing an eye-catching colour for your PS5 controllers is an easy and effective way to give your gaming setup a refresh.

Buy DualSense Wireless-Controller – Cobalt Blue for £84 £71 (save £13 or 15%) at Amazon

Razer Wolverine V2 Pro

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Passionate gamers can get the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro for just £199.99, which is a saving of 20% on the original price of £249.99.

Why we chose it: The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is an excellent way to take your gaming to the next level, boasting features such as HyperSpeed Wireless, Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons, 8-Way Microswitch D-Pad and HyperTrigger.

Buy Razer Wolverine V2 Pro for £249.99 £199.99 (save £50 or 20%) at Amazon

Best PS5 accessories deals

PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon's Spring Sale strikes again! This time you can get 22% off the PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset, now only £69.99.

Why we chose it: This wireless headset is fine-tuned for 3D Audio on the PlayStation 5 and allows you to enjoy up to 12 hours of wireless play. The headset comes in three colours: Camo, Midnight Black and White.

Buy PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset for £89.99 £69.99 (save £20 or 22%) at Amazon

PS5 Controller Charger Station

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Save 15% on this charging stand, which offers fast charging within two and a half hours.

Why we chose it: Not only does this charger station provide fast charging, it also has a cool blue light when charging controllers, adding a calming pop of colour to your gaming setup.

Buy PS5 Controller Charger Station for £14.99 £12.74 (save £2.25 or 15%) at Amazon

If you're looking for more, we've rounded up the best PS5 deals, as well as the best Nintendo Switch deals on offer this month.