The cost of purchasing a film on Prime Video is normally between £7.99 and £9.99 (or around £19.99 for TV series) but now you can buy and keep them for as little as £3.99.

This offer is available for all Amazon shoppers, however if you’re a Prime member you can also get a selection of extra films for just £1.99 – this will be for rent only, however.

The deal comes as part of a series of offers going on right now including three months of Audible for 99p and three months of Amazon Music for 99p. Plus, you can take a look at our full guide to when does Amazon’s Spring Sale start?

More like this

Now without further ado, here’s how you can snap up this latest deal.

Start a 30-day free trial with Amazon Prime

What Amazon Prime Video movies are available for 50% off?

Mission: Impossible 7 poster featuring the cast. Paramount Pictures

A number of films and TV shows will be included in Amazon Prime Video’s 50% offer including:

Amazon Prime members will also be able to rent a selection of movies for just £1.99 such as:

How long does the Amazon Prime Video offer last?

This offer will run for one week from Monday 25th March until Monday 1st April – plenty of time to have a Trolls/Mission Impossible movie marathon!

Do you have to have an Amazon Prime account to get 50% off?

No, this offer is available to all customers as, whether you’re a Prime customer or not, you would still have to purchase the films in the first place.

However, if you do have Prime Video, you can get the extra benefit of select movies being available to rent for £1.99.

To get Prime Video, you can either sign up to Amazon Prime for £8.99 a month or get just the streaming service on its own for £5.99. Check out our full list of Amazon Prime offers to find out how to save.

Start a 30-day free trial with Amazon Prime

Advertisement

For more savings, check out the best TV deals and best UK laptop offers. Plus, the Kindle Scribe vs reMarkable 2.