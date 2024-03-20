Amazon Prime Video offers half price movies in limited-time Spring Sale deal
Find out how you can snap up this blockbuster of a deal this Easter.
Amazon’s Spring Sale is back and this year they’re shining a spotlight on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video.
From 25th March to 1st April, customers can get up to 50% off select movies such as The Equalizer 3, Trolls Band Together, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, as well as hit TV shows like The Good Doctor.
The cost of purchasing a film on Prime Video is normally between £7.99 and £9.99 (or around £19.99 for TV series) but now you can buy and keep them for as little as £3.99.
This offer is available for all Amazon shoppers, however if you’re a Prime member you can also get a selection of extra films for just £1.99 – this will be for rent only, however.
The deal comes as part of a series of offers going on right now including three months of Audible for 99p and three months of Amazon Music for 99p. Plus, you can take a look at our full guide to when does Amazon’s Spring Sale start?
More like this
Now without further ado, here’s how you can snap up this latest deal.
Start a 30-day free trial with Amazon Prime
What Amazon Prime Video movies are available for 50% off?
A number of films and TV shows will be included in Amazon Prime Video’s 50% offer including:
- The Equalizer 3
- Trolls Band Together
- Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
- The Good Doctor Season 6
Amazon Prime members will also be able to rent a selection of movies for just £1.99 such as:
How long does the Amazon Prime Video offer last?
This offer will run for one week from Monday 25th March until Monday 1st April – plenty of time to have a Trolls/Mission Impossible movie marathon!
Do you have to have an Amazon Prime account to get 50% off?
No, this offer is available to all customers as, whether you’re a Prime customer or not, you would still have to purchase the films in the first place.
However, if you do have Prime Video, you can get the extra benefit of select movies being available to rent for £1.99.
To get Prime Video, you can either sign up to Amazon Prime for £8.99 a month or get just the streaming service on its own for £5.99. Check out our full list of Amazon Prime offers to find out how to save.
Start a 30-day free trial with Amazon Prime
For more savings, check out the best TV deals and best UK laptop offers. Plus, the Kindle Scribe vs reMarkable 2.