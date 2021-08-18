Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – release date rumours, trailer, gameplay, story and latest news

James Gunn is not the only one serving up mayhem with The Suicide Squad at the moment – Task Force X is also assembling for a new video game called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and this project has some impressive talent behind it.

Rocksteady, the team behind three of the four Arkham games (the only one they didn’t make was Arkham Origins) are taking the helm on this Suicide Squad title, and they have promised a fun-filled violent game that will see the squad go up against the Justice League – but not in the way you might expect.

While there is still a way to go until the game launches, we do know some information on it and we hope to learn more soon. One thing we know is that Harley Quinn and King Shark will appear in the game, which gives this game a semblance of similarity with Gunn’s The Suicide Squad film, even though they exist in totally different continuities.

Intrigued? We are too, so we’ve pulled together all the info we could find on this exciting new game. Without further ado, then, here’s everything we know so far about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League release date

The one thing we know is that Rocksteady is eyeing a release date in 2022 for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, so let’s just hope it is early that year! Either way, 2021 is ticking on at a rapid pace, so we should have more information about when we can start playing it soon. We’ll be sure to update you when we do.

Can I pre-order Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Surprisingly, given how far away the release is, you can indeed pre-order Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League! GAME currently has the game listed at a price of £69.99, and if you do pre-order, you will always get the game at the lowest price it drops down to between now and its eventual release. So it doesn’t hurt to get your order in early!

Rocksteady

What platforms can I get Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on?

Next-gen is the name of the game with this one with releases confirmed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as a release on the PC lined up. And so, it sounds like you’ll need a powerful new console or a decent computer if you want to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at launch. It’ll be interesting to see if previous-gen ports occur at a later date, but we wouldn’t bet on that happening.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League plot

The Suicide Squad movies have mentioned the idea of Task Force X taking on Superman on a number of occasions, and it looks like this game will finally let fans see these bomb-implanted antiheroes going toe-to-toe with the iconic heroes from the Justice League.

Little is known about the story for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at the moment but we have got a few details from the trailer (see below). Brainiac will play a large part as he can be seen launching an attack on Metropolis, while an “alpha target” is positioned in the crosshairs of our squad of antiheroes.

That alpha target looks set to be Superman, under the control of Brainiac, so could we be seeing all the big hitters from the Justice League as the enemy? It would certainly be intriguing, and it would make sense given the game’s title of course. Amanda Waller will once again be calling the shots as you play the game.

It’s also worth noting that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in Rocksteady’s Arkham-verse, meaning that it shares continuity with previous games in that universe such as Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight. However, Warner Bros’ Gotham Knights game is set in a different continuity, so don’t expect that game to connect with this one!

Rocksteady

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay

Again, details are scarce as it is so far out but we know a few things about the gameplay in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It’s apparently envisioned as an action-adventure shooter with ultra-violent tendencies, which makes sense given the characters we’ll be playing as.

We know that Metropolis will be an open-world setting, so we can explore it all as we see fit, and Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark will be the four characters that we will be playing as. You will be able to switch between the characters when playing solo, or you can round up three friends to tackle the game in co-op.

One notable detail that we have picked up on is that Captain Boomerang appears to have super-speed here, which is an interesting development for a known enemy of The Flash to have. We’ll keep this page updated when we learn more!

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer

There is indeed a trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and if we were not excited for it before, we certainly are after watching this. Take a look below and get hyped!

