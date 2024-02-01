Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

As it is a live-service game, Kill the Justice League is much more than just its story missions. There is plenty to do in the game during your story run and after, thanks to overarching chapters containing multiple missions and objectives in each.

It’s also worth noting that, thanks to the lack of reviews and that whole situation, not too much information regarding the specifics of the game’s story chapters has been 100 per cent confirmed yet. Everyone’s still scrambling to complete the game.

With all of that in mind, here’s the full Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League chapters list – read on for details on how many missions to expect and how long it should take to complete the game’s story.

How many chapters are in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

There are seven chapters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The seventh and final chapter is angled more around the end game/post-game, our PR contact for the game has confirmed.

As stated in the intro on this page, the chapters are overarching and feature multiple missions and objectives to clear in each main story section.

The game is much more than its main story missions, too.

You’ll find plenty to be getting on with during and after completing the game’s story. There are Riddler AR Challenges, side missions, and even stuff that can be unlocked post-game.

What’s more, as a live-service game, expect new content to be added for a while to come, with a host of content confirmed as part of the game’s DLC plans already. There's plenty to look forward to.

List of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League chapters so far

The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League chapter list has been revealed by various YouTubers now that the game is out, but do note that this is currently a work-in-progress chapter list.

We’ll confirm the official names of each chapter when we’re able to finish them ourselves, and we'd also love to add in the missions contained in each chapter as well.

With that in mind, this is the full list of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League chapters so far:

Chapter 1 – Arkham’s Least Wanted

Chapter 2 – Task Forced X

Chapter 3 – Worst Laid Plans

Chapter 4 – You Either Die A Villain…

Chapter 5 – Once More, With Bullets

Chapter 6 – Crisis on Two Earths

Chapter 7 – End game/post-game content

Again, as far as we’re aware, those are the names of each chapter. We’ll update this page if needed once we are able.

How many hours will it take to beat Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

While there isn’t too much information out there as everyone scrambles to complete the game, it should take around 10-13 hours to complete the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League story.

Based on user-inputted completion times on HowLongToBeat.com, the average story completion time for all playstyles (rushed or leisure) comes in just over 12 hours.

If you’re playing through some of the game’s extras (of which it has many), you’ll be looking at a longer playtime of around 18 hours or so.

Given that the game has far more on offer than its story missions, with new content set to be added in the future, there should be more than enough in Kill the Justice League to keep you occupied for a long time to come.

