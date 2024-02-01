Hopefully, your quest to finish the game hasn’t been interrupted by too much server downtime if you’ve been playing the game during its early access period. Let’s just hope the servers can hold with the full release.

There are dozens of achievements and trophies to hoover up, though, so we shan’t dilly dally. To the Batmobile!

Full list of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trophies and achievements

There are 50 or 51 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League achievements to unlock, depending on your platform, all of which come up to 1,000 Gamerscore – if you’re playing on Xbox – and we’ve got them down below, listed by their Trophy type and Gamerscore.

The Beginning of the End (PlayStation only) – Acquire all Trophies (Platinum)

Cleaning Out the Closet – Steal something useful from the Hall of Justice (Bronze / 10 G)

Hitting The Fan – Survive the Batman Experience (Bronze / 10 G)

Fowl Play – Recruit your first Support Squad member (Bronze / 15 G)

Walled In – Escape plan gone wrong (Bronze / 10 G)

Death Blooms – Recruit your second Support Squad member (Bronze / 15 G)

Blitzkrieg Bop – Destroy the Behemoth (Bronze / 10 G)

Thunderstruck! – Kill the Fastest Man Alive (Silver / 30 G)

Hell and Back – Rescue Lex Luthor (Bronze / 20 G)

Blackest Night – Kill The Green Lantern (Silver / 30 G)

Endgame – Kill The World’s Greatest Detective (Silver / 30 G)

Abandon All Hope – Kill The Man of Steel (Silver / 50 G)

Act of War – Complete your first Incursion Mission (Silver / 20 G)

No One Defeats Brainiac – Kill the Collector of Worlds (Gold / 50 G)

Battle Lines – Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 5 (Bronze / 10 G)

Killin’ Time – Complete and Incursion Mission at Mastery level 10 (Silver / 15 G)

Into the Angry Planet – Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 15 (Silver / 20 G)

The Final Frontier – Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 20 (Silver / 60 G)

Winged Vengeance – Complete the final Penguin Support Mission (Bronze / 20 G)

War Machine – Complete the final Gizmo Support Squad Mission (Bronze / 20 G)

Welcome to the Jungle! – Complete the final Poison Ivy Support Squad Mission (Bronze / 10 G)

Managing People – Complete the final Rick Flag Support Squad Mission (Bronze / 20 G)

Your World is Mine! – Complete the final Lex Luthor Support Squad Mission (Bronze / 20 G)

Shock Treatment – Complete the final Hack Support Squad Mission (Bronze / 20 G)

Combine and Conquer – Complete the final Toyman Support Squad Mission (Bronze / 20 G)

Turn and Turn Again – Achieve 13 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges (Bronze / 10 G)

Their Dark Designs – Achieve 26 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges (Bronze / 15 G)

Blaze of Glory – Achieve 39 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges (Bronze / 20 G)

The Right Question – Solve 5 of Riddler’s Riddles (Bronze / 10 G)

The Real Deal – Solve 21 of Riddler’s Riddles (Bronze / 20 G)

Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One – Collect 10 Riddler Trophies (Bronze / 10 G)

The Oldest One in the Book! – Collect 40 Riddler Trophies (Bronze / 20 G)

Level Up – Reach Level 10 with any Squad Member (Bronze / 10 G)

Harleen the Queen – Reach Max Level with Harley Quinn (Silver / 25 G)

King For A Day – Reach Max Level with King Shark (Silver / 25 G)

Captain Boomerang! Agent of Oz – Reach Max Level with Captain Boomerang (Silver / 25 G)

Lawton’s Last Stand – Reach Max Level with Deadshot (Silver / 25 G)

The Chosen One – Fully complete the Combat Flair checklist 5 times (Single Player Sessions Only) (Silver / 25 G)

Trail By Blood – Reach Squad Level 50 (Silver / 30 G)

Choices – Get Penguin to overhaul a piece of gear (Bronze / 10 G)

The Venom Connection – Equip 3 pieces of the Tier 1 Infamy Set (Bronze / 15 G)

All Sorts of Fun – Equip 3 pieces of the Tier 2 Infamy Set (Bronze / 20 G)

The Reaper – Equip 3 pieces of the Tier 3 Infamy Set (Silver / 25 G)

Trial By Fire – What the hell just happened? (Bronze / 10 G)

Choice of Evils – Unlock a Villain Synergy (Bronze / 10 G)

Grand Experiment – Get Toyman to Elite a piece of gear (Bronze / 10 G)

Forces in Motion – Get Poison Ivy to Supercharge the Affliction on a piece of gear (Bronze / 10 G)

Allies – Complete 50 Support Squad Contracts (Bronze / 15 G)

Number the Dead – Defeat 10 Raising Hell Hit Squads (Bronze / 25 G)

Need to Know – Complete 100 Support Squad Contracts (Bronze / 25 G)

History Repeats – Begin the Batman Experience (Bronze / 10 G)

