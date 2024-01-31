Suicide Squad game cast: Kill the Justice League voice actors

Rocksteady Game’s projects have always had superb performers, with the late Kevin Conroy being the standout across the Arkham Trilogy .

With so many iconic characters, stellar voice actors are required to bring them all to life – and that’s just what the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League cast have done for the game.

Suicide Squad features a much larger cast, but that quality has been retained despite the far wider scope of the project.

Down below, we’ll have who is playing who and where you may have heard or seen them before – be it in film, television or other video games.

The real stars of the show are down below, so we’ll wrap up and let you get on with appreciating the wonderful talent found in Suicide Squad!

Full cast list of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League voice actors

Below are the principal cast and supporting actors for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Tara Strong voices Harley Quinn

voices Harley Quinn Bumper Robinson voices Deadshot

voices Deadshot Daniel Lapaine voices Captain Boomerang

voices Captain Boomerang Nuufolau Joel Seanoa (AKA wrestler Samoa Joe) voices King Shark

voices King Shark Jason Isaacs voices Brainiac

voices Brainiac Nolan North voices Superman and Penguin

voices Superman and Penguin Debra Wilson voices Amanda Waller

voices Amanda Waller Scott Porter voices The Flash

voices The Flash Kevin Conroy voices Bruce Wayne

voices Bruce Wayne Darcy Rose Byrnes voices Poison Ivy

voices Poison Ivy Zehra Fazal voices Wonder Woman

voices Wonder Woman Susan Eisenberg voices Diana Prince

voices Diana Prince Krizia Bajos voices Tianna Cortez

voices Tianna Cortez Wally Wingert voices The Riddler

voices The Riddler David Bateson voices Lex Luthor

voices Lex Luthor Rick Pasqualone voices Gizmo

As the game is set to receive new content, this list may be added to as iconic characters such as the Joker make an appearance.

Where do you know the Suicide Squad game cast from?

You’ll no doubt recognise many of the voices behind the characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, so to save you from going crazy trying to remember where from, we’ve got all of the big names and where they’ve cropped up in the past.

Kevin Conroy, who sadly passed away in 2022, voiced Batman across numerous forms of media, beginning with Batman: The Animated Series all the way up to the Arkham Trilogy.

Tara Strong, too, has been part of the DC universe as: Batgirl in The New Batman Adventures; Huntress, Billy Batson and Mary Marvel in Batman: The Brave and the Bold; and Barbara Gordon in Beware the Batman, to name a few. She also voiced Timmy Turner in Nickelodeon’s Fairly Odd Parents.

Bumper Robinson also has DC credentials having voiced Black Lightning in Batman: The Brave and the Bold – The Video Game and as Cyborg in Justice League: Doom. More recently, he played Vladimir Sall in Starfield.

Daniel Lapaine starred in the Tim Minchin and Milly Alcock Australian comedy series Upright as Toby Flynn, and as Dave in the Channel 4 sitcom Catastrophe.

Nuufolau Joel Seanoa is best known by his wrestling alter ego Samoa Joe, but he has dipped his toe in other media such as Juggernaut in Dota 2 and as Predaking in the Hasbro web series Transformers: Power of the Primes.

Jason Isaacs is a multimedia industry veteran. Isaacs is best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series. He also played Lord Enver Gortash in Baldur’s Gate 3 and Reza Zaydan in the rebooted Hitman Trilogy.

Nolan North is one of the most prolific video game voice actors of all time, having played Nathan Drake in the Uncharted Series, Penguin in the previous Arkham games and Superman in many animations, films and games.

Debra Wilson got her start in the sketch comedy series Mad TV, but has also had an illustrious career in video games, having voiced characters such as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Harbinger in Halo: Infinite, Grýla in God of War Ragnarök and Savathûn in Destiny 2.

Scott Porter played Jason Street in Friday Night Lights and has also been attached to a plethora of superhero games over the years, playing Harry Osborn in Insomniac’s Spider-Man, Aquaman in Lego DC Super-Villains and Star-Lord in both Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. Porter also portrayed Heimdall in God of War Ragnarök.

Darcy Rose Byrnes played Abby Newman in CBS’s sitcom The Young and the Restless and the spin-off The Bold and the Beautiful. She also voiced Ikki in The Legend of Korra and Harper in the sports-comedy Big Shot. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is Byrnes’s first video game outing.

Zehra Fazal is a recent addition to the DC alumni, having played Talia al Ghul in Batman: Death in the Family and Catwoman: Hunted, and Noor Rashid in the 2022 video game Gotham Knights. Prior to this, Fazal had played Jane Foster (The Mighty Thor) in Marvel’s Avengers.

Susan Eisenberg has long provided the voice for Wonder Woman across multiple media, such as Justice League on Cartoon Network and the video game Lego DC Super-Villains. More recently, she played Ashrah in Mortal Kombat 1.

Krizia Bajos has been very busy in the gaming world as of late, having provided voices for LEGO Fortnite, Isa Juarez in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, Camila Vazquez in Spider-Man 2 and the player character in Remnant 2.

Wally Wingert has played The Riddler in both animated series such as Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders and the Arkham Knight series. He has a storied video game voice acting career, too, starting with multiple characters in The Secret of Monkey Island all the way up to the present as JP in Street Fighter 6. He has also provided the voice of Jon Arbuckle in The Garfield Show.

David Bateson has played Agent 47 in the Hitman series from its inception, and is now lending his voice to fellow bald maniac Lex Luthor – though this time, Lex is far more interested in saving the world than corrupting it for himself.

Rick Pasqualone played Vito Scaletta in Mafia 2, 3 and The Definitive Edition, as well as Vinnie in The Darkness 2. In the prior Rocksteady game Batman: Arkham Knight, Pasqualone provided additional voices for many smaller characters.

