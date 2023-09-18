What’s more, there are 15 Kameo Fighters available at launch, which assist you during battles. Five more will be added via the Kombat Pack.

Read on to discover the full Mortal Kombat 1 roster and how to unlock every character.

Mortal Kombat 1 roster: All MK1 characters

Mortal Kombat 1. Warner Bros Games

There are 22 playable characters in the base game version of Mortal Kombat 1. There are 23 at launch including Shang Tsung, however, who is a DLC fighter you could unlock if you pre-ordered the game (he can also be purchased separately).

Six new fighters (and the Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage skin) are being added to the game as DLC as part of the Kombat Pack, too.

Here is the complete Mortal Kombat 1 roster:

Ashrah

Playable for the first time in a mainline game since Mortal Kombat Armageddon, Ashrah first appeared in the series in Mortal Kombat Deception.

Baraka

First appearing in Mortal Kombat 2, Baraka is back once more as a playable character.

General Shao

More commonly known as Shao Khan, General Shao first appeared in Mortal Kombat 2 as the final boss. He’s a bad guy once more in MK1, and this time around he wields a battle axe.

Geras

Geras was new to Mortal Kombat 11 and he’s back in MK1.

Havik

Havik first appeared in Mortal Kombat Deception and he makes his return as a playable character in MK1. He’s the one character in the base game roster you need to unlock. To unlock Havik you need to complete the story mode.

Johnny Cage

Johnny Cage has been around since day one in the original arcade release of Mortal Kombat back in 1992. He’s back as a playable character again and this time you can unlock a Jean-Claude Van Damme skin (and voice) for the fighter by purchasing the Kombat Pack.

Kenshi

The blind swordsman made his series debut in Mortal Kombat Deadly Alliance and is back as a playable fighter in MK1 after missing out in Mortal Kombat 11.

Kitana

Making her debut in Mortal Kombat 2, Kitana has been a playable character in most games in the series. She’s back for more in MK1.

Kung Lao

Another character who first appeared in Mortal Kombat 2, Kung Lao is playable once more in MK1. His famous and deadly razor-rimmed hat is still causing mayhem.

Li Mei

Li Mei first appeared as a playable character in Mortal Kombat Deadly Alliance. She’s back and playable in MK1 for the first time since Mortal Kombat Armageddon.

Liu Kang

One of the few characters to have appeared in every single mainline Mortal Kombat game and been playable in most. Fire God Liu Kang plays a massive role in MK1’s story – he recreates the universe the roster finds itself in.

Mileena

Everyone’s favourite creepy fighter Mileena is back in MK1. She first appeared as a playable fighter back in Mortal Kombat 2 and has been playable in most games.

Nitara

The vampire Nitara is back in MK1. She made her first appearance in Deadly Alliance and Megan Fox is her primary voice actor and face model in the new game.

Raiden

Raiden has been there since the start. Since the original Mortal Kombat, Raiden has been a playable character (in one form or another) in every Mortal Kombat game.

Rain

First appearing in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Rain is one of the more obscure Mortal Kombat characters but is playable in MK1.

Reiko

Reiko first appeared in Mortal Kombat 4 and hasn’t been a playable character too often but is in MK1.

Reptile

Reptile has the distinction of being the first secret character in fighting game history thanks to his unplayable boss fight appearance in the original Mortal Kombat. We’ve been able to play as the humanoid reptilian since Mortal Kombat 2, however, and he’s back playable in MK1 after skipping Mortal Kombat 11.

Scorpion

Scorpion is one of just three characters which has been playable (in one form or another) since the original Mortal Kombat. Of course he’s back in MK1.

Sindel

Sindel was first playable back in Mortal Kombat 3 and she has appeared in a number of games since, including as a DLC fighter in MK11. She’s back playable from the start in MK1.

Shang Tsung

The main bad guy in MK1, Shang Tsung was a pre-order DLC character but you should now be able to purchase him as a separate DLC fighter. He has been there since the original Mortal Kombat but has only been playable since MK3.

Smoke

Smoke was a secret boss battle character in Mortal Kombat 2 and was made playable in Mortal Kombat 3. He’s back as a playable fighter since 2011’s Mortal Kombat.

Sub-Zero

Sub-Zero is one of three characters who has been playable since the original Mortal Kombat game (along with Scorpion and Raiden) in one form or another. He’s back playable in MK1, of course.

Tanya

Finally, Tanya rounds out the 23 playable characters in the base game version of MK1. She first appeared as playable back in Mortal Kombat 4 and this marks her first appearance as a playable fighter since she arrived as DLC in Mortal Kombat X.

MK1 DLC characters

Ermac, Homelander (from The Boys), Omni-Man (from Invincible), Peacemaker (from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker), Quan Chi, and Takeda will all be available as DLC as part of the Kombat Pack.

MK1 Kameo Fighters

Mortal Kombat 1 characters.

Alongside the playable characters, there are also 15 MK1 Kameo Fighters in the base game. The Kameo Fighters are as follows:

Cyrax

Darrius

Frost

Goro

Jax Briggs

Kano

Kung Lao (unlock via player profile level up)

Motaro (unlock via player profile level up)

Sareena

Scorpion (unlock via player profile level up)

Sektor

Shujinko (unlock via player profile level up)

Sonya Blade

Stryker

Sub-Zero (unlock via player profile level up)

The Kombat Pack DLC will add the following Kameo Fighters:

Ferra

Johnny Cage

Khameleon

Mavado

Tremor

