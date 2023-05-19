Now we know what the game is called and when to expect it, details surrounding it have begun trickling out into the wild, including its full roster of fighters.

After months of speculation, Mortal Kombat 12 has finally been announced, except it’s not 12, it’s Mortal Kombat 1 . The second reboot of the famously violent fighting game series is on the way, with a confirmed release date.

Several playable characters (ahem, kharacters) have been confirmed for the roster already, along with Kameo Fighters. You can check out who they all are below, along with a load of other information regarding the gameplay, rebooted (again) story, and more.

Keep on reading to find out everything there is to know about the Mortal Kombat 1 release date and roster of fighters, and to watch a trailer.

The Mortal Kombat 1 release date is 19th September 2023, it has been confirmed by the developers. Fingers krossed there’s no delay.

That’s right, there isn’t long to prepare for the ensuing bloodbath and to catch up on the long and complicated plot of the series before the latest game is set to be unleashed.

Fortunately, Mortal Kombat 1 is set to be the second soft reboot after Mortal Kombat 9, so it could be a decent jumping-on point for those new to the gory fighting game franchise. If this sounds good to you, it could be time to pre-order the game.

Can I pre-order Mortal Kombat 1?

Yes! You can now pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 through retailers including GAME.

There are a few different versions of the game to be aware of before you pre-order, however. These are as follows:

Pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition

You can pre-order the Standard Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 physically on the platforms below:

You can also pre-order digitally on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Epic Games Store and Steam). This will be available as soon as the game page goes live on each storefront.

All pre-orders of the game come with the exclusive playable character Shang Tsung.

Pre-order any version of the game on Xbox Series X/S or PS5 and you’ll have access to the Mortal Kombat 1 beta which is scheduled to go live sometime in August 2023.

Pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition

You can pre-order the Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 physically on PS5 for £84.99 and on Xbox Series X for £84.99, both from GAME.

Strangely, it doesn’t seem as though you can pre-order the Premium Edition physically on Nintendo Switch as of yet and will have to do so on the eShop.

The Premium edition of the game comes with everything in the Standard Edition (base game + Shang Tsung) and more:

Kombat Pack A Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage Six new playable characters being added post-launch (get one week of early access) Five new Kameo Fighters being added post-launch (get one week of early access)

Early Access (14th September 2023)

1,250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency)

You can also pre-order digitally on all platforms (including PC) on their respective storefronts when the game page goes live.

Pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition

The physical-only Kollector’s Edition can only be pre-order on PS5 and Xbox Series X for £239.99 through GAME.

The Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition includes everything in the Premium Edition plus the following:

A 16.5 inch Liu Kang sculpture designed by COARSE

Three exclusive art prints

A steel case (and bigger fancy box to store it all in)

Extra 1,450 Dragon Krystals (2,700 in total)

Which consoles and platforms can play Mortal Kombat 1?

Mortal Kombat 1 is available to buy and play on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC (via Epic Games Store and Steam), and Nintendo Switch.

Sorry, PS4 and Xbox One owners, looks like you’ll be missing out on the latest soft reboot of Mortal Kombat 1.

It is strange that the game is launching on Nintendo Switch and not the PS4/Xbox One, given the disparity in horsepower between the consoles but NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros Games must have decided to keep the title on current-gen machines.

NetherRealm is developing the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game, QLOC is handling the PC port, and Shiver Entertainment & Saber Interactive are creating the Switch version.

Full roster of confirmed fighters in Mortal Kombat 1

Thanks to the reveal trailer we know of a few confirmed fighters in Mortal Kombat 1. The full confirmed roster of fighters in Mortal Kombat 1 is as follows:

Johnny Cage

Kitana

Kung Lao

Liu Kang

Mileena

Raiden

Scorpion

Shang Tsung (pre-order exclusive)

Sub-Zero

The development team has confirmed that “many others” are set to join the roster. We already know that at least six more are on the way thanks to the details of the Kombat Pack.

This time around, there are also Kameo Fighters to contend with.

Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo Fighters

Alongside the playable fighters in Mortal Kombat 1, the game also features Kameo Fighters. These Kameo Fighters are partner characters that assist the player during fights.

This should, as per the game’s FAQ page, create “expanded gameplay possibilities for players”. It’s worth noting that the list of Kameo Fighters has been “chosen separately from the main roster of fighters”.

As of writing, no Kameo Fighters have been confirmed. We’ll update this page with new information when it’s confirmed.

Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay and story details

While we already have a list of playable characters in Mortal Kombat 1 and know of its Kameo Fighters, what else is new in the game?

Ahead of its 19th September release date, we know that Mortal Kombat 1 is a second soft reboot for the franchise. The game is set in a reborn Mortal Kombat universe that was created by Fire God Liu Kang.

According to the game’s official website, you’ll be able to see what’s in store for your favourite characters “like you’ve never seen them before” in the new story campaign.

Alongside the story mode, expect plenty more to be on offer. The development team is promising a new fighting system, new game modes, and fatalities to discover.

The game’s online mode will have rollback netcode, it has been confirmed. It’s also been confirmed that you won’t need to be connected to the internet to play offline modes such as the story and local multiplayer.

Is there a Mortal Kombat 1 trailer?

Yes! There is a Mortal Kombat 1 trailer. Check out the Mortal Kombat 1 announcement trailer below (make sure there are no kids around for this one!):

