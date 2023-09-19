Fans have taken to social media to showcase the graphics and character models of the Switch version of MK1 – and the outcome is delightful.

As one fan put it, "MK1 on the Switch is going to give us so many memes and cursed pics."

That’s precisely what we’ve got.

There are tonnes of cursed images and memes floating around Twitter, Reddit and other sites already, with many players pointing out the rather stark differences in the faces of playable characters. It’s fair to say that Johnny Cage has seen some things in the Switch version...

It’s not just Johnny Cage – they’ve all seen some things. What’s up with their eyes and expressionless faces? We truly can't say for sure.

We get that the Switch isn't too powerful, but it's better than... whatever this is.

In fact, many are pointing out that Mortal Kombat 11 on Switch looked a heck of a lot better than the strange eyes and facial expressions in MK1.

This fan "expected MK11 quality graphics" and adds that "MK11 looks miles better on Switch than MK1".

Whatever happened, it's led to a memorable launch. We love you really, MK1 on Switch. How can you not love something which has given us things like this?

One fan has even gone so far as suggesting MK1 on Switch shares some unfortunate similarities with the often strange-looking Starfield NPCs.

The poor graphics have led others to question why the game is on Switch but not on PS4 or Xbox One.

While the suboptimal character models can be hilarious, and the game is proving to be something of a goldmine for content, what actually isn't great for those forking over the cash for the Switch version of MK1 is its bugs.

One Switch user has shared a clip of a literally unplayable fight where one character walks into the background and foreground of the screen, instead of from side to side as they should.

Another fan shared a clip of a bugged-out fatality that doesn't show any of what happens.

Fingers crossed there's a hefty patch incoming for the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 that fixes some of its worst bugs, at least. Those funny visuals? We don't mind if they stick around.

