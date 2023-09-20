Alongside new playable characters, the Kombat Pack also includes a selection of new Kameo Fighters. Available right now as part of the Kombat Pack DLC is the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage, which puts the muscles from Brussels face and voice into the game.

With six new characters and five new Kameo Fighters included in the DLC, Mortal Kombat fans have a lot to look forward to in the months ahead.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the MK1 DLC release date and to discover who the new DLC characters are.

When do the Mortal Kombat 1 DLC characters arrive?

The Mortal Kombat 1 DLC release dates have not been confirmed. It’s expected that each new MK1 DLC character will arrive separately, with a couple of months in-between each release.

Ed Boon confirmed during a Twitch live-stream with Skybound entertainment that Omni-Man from Invincible will be the first MK1 DLC character to release. Fingers crossed we don’t have to wait too long before we can play as Omni-Man in MK1.

Aside from Omni-Man, NetherRealm has confirmed that Homelander will be available to play as in Spring 2024. This was confirmed in the Kombat Pack Roster Reveal Trailer, which you can watch below:

The order that the characters are listed in during the trailer could relate to their release dates. We know Omni-Man is launching first and he’s listed first.

This could mean we hopefully get Omni-Man and Quan Chi added to the game before the end of the year, at least, given Homelander is fifth out of six in the list and is due to be added to the game in Spring 2024.

We’d wager that Omni-Man should launch soon, followed by Quan Chi at the end of the year and then potentially Peacemaker in early 2024. Ermac should follow in early spring, Homelander potentially in mid-late spring, and then finally Takeda in Summer 2024.

The Kameo Fighters, meanwhile, we’d guess to potentially launch alongside each new character.

Of course, all of those dates are based on pure speculation on our part – as soon as the official release dates for each DLC character are confirmed, we’ll update this page.

All confirmed Mortal Kombat 1 DLC characters

The new Mortal Kombat 1 DLC characters have been confirmed, including playable characters and Kameo Fighters! Six new playable characters and five new Kameo Fighters are being added to the game’s roster as part of the Kombat Pack.

Here is the complete list of confirmed MK1 DLC characters:

MK1 playable characters DLC

Omni-Man (from Invincible)

(from Invincible) Quan Chi

Peacemaker (from DC Peacemaker/The Suicide Squad)

(from DC Peacemaker/The Suicide Squad) Ermac

Homelander (from The Boys)

(from The Boys) Takahashi Takeda

MK1 Kameo Fighters DLC

Tremor

Mavado

Johnny Cage

Ferra

Khameleon

We’ll update this page with more new DLC characters if and when any more are confirmed. Who knows? Maybe we'll see Barbie's Ken added to the game eventually.

