Three of the new fighters will be licensed, with Homelander, Peacemaker and Omni-Man headlining the bundle. Each will roll out one by one over the coming months, starting with the Viltrumite.

Omni-Man will first enter Mortal Kombat 1 following scheduled downtime. Here's everything you need to know about how to get the new character and the complete Kombat Pack itself.

When is Omni-Man coming to MK1? Downtime schedule explained

Omni-Man will be added to Mortal Kombat 1 on 9th November 2023 for anyone who owns the Kombat DLC pack.

The Invincible character will then be made available to purchase as a standalone release on 16th November 2023.

In terms of timing, Mortal Kombat 1 will enter downtime at 6am PT/8am CT (2pm UK time), with the developer announcing when it will begin and end via its social channels.

We'd expect Omni-Man to be playable by 5pm UK time, going off history.

What do we know about Omni-Man in MK1?

Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1. WB Games

Omni-Man is lifted directly from the Invincible adaptation of the Robert Kirkman comic book on Amazon Prime Video.

Voiced by JK Simmons, the character's fight style in Mortal Kombat 1 will be taking heavy inspiration from the animated show, with several fatalities resembling those that featured, such as the train fatality where Omni-Man holds up an opponent as a train runs through them – passengers and all. It's pretty grisly.

Looking at gameplay, Omni-Man will be utilising a mix of strength and speed to overcome anyone who stands in the Viltrumite's way.

Tremor will also join as a Kameo fighter as part of Omni-Man's DLC pack, providing back-up when called upon.

How to get Omni-Man in MK1

Omni-Man and Tremor in Mortal Kombat 1. WB Games

Omni-Man can be acquired in Mortal Kombat 1 via the Kombat Pack DLC for a price of £34.99.

This also includes Peacemaker (played by John Cena) from DC, Homelander (played by Antony Starr) from The Boys as well as Quan Chi, Ermac and Takeda from Mortal Kombat.

Another way to access Omni-Man is by picking up the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition for an RRP of £89.99. If you already own it, the Kombat Pack is included.

Omni-Man will then be made available to buy as a standalone fighter for somewhere between £7.99 to £10.99, at a guess.

Is there a trailer for Omni-Man in MK1?

NetherRealm Studios uploaded a first-look video for Omni-Man in the middle of October, showing off some gameplay, fatalities and voice lines by JK Simmons. Watch below:

Just ahead of Omni-Man's launch in early November, NetherRealm uploaded a further trailer looking at the new character's gameplay. The bloody trailer can be seen below:

Mortal Kombat 1 is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Head to Amazon to pick up a copy of the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition to get Omni-Man added to your roster.

