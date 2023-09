You'll be happy to know that they're a prominent part of Mortal Kombat 1, too, but - as per tradition - discovering them isn't easy. The game doesn't reveal all of them from the start.

But fear not, fellow kombatants - we'll share the complete list of fatalities in MK1, how to unlock them and how to execute them (along with your opponent) below.

How to unlock more fatalities in MK1

Every kombatant has two fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1, but only one of them is available from the start. Unlocking the second isn't easy, but we reckon it's worth it. You want to see the violent potential of every character, right?

In order to unlock the input combo for the second fatality, you'll need to level up your Fighter Mastery rank. The level at which you unlock the second fatality is different for every character, but keep fighting and you'll get there!

If you already know the combo, though, you don't have to unlock it to use it...

How to do all MK1 fatalities

If you want to unlock and learn them the legit way, read no further. But if you're impatient and want to let rip right from the start, we'll share the combinations for every fatality in the game down below.

Let's start with a "get over here"...

How to do Scorpion’s Fatalities in MK

Eye-Palling Victory

Xbox and PC: down, right, left, RT

PS5: down, right, left, R2

Switch: down, right, left, ZR

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: left, right, left, Y

PS5: left, right, left, triangle

Switch: left, right, left, X

How to do Sub Zero's Fatalities in MK

Hairline Fracture

Xbox and PC: right, down, down, Y

PS5: right, down, down, triangle

Switch: right, down, down, X

Second fatality

Xbox and PC: left, right, down, B

PS5: left, right, down, circle

Switch: left, right, down, A

How to do Havik's Fatalities in MK

Hollywood Walk of Pain

Xbox and PC: right, left, down, Y

PS5: right, left, down, triangle

Switch: right, left, down, X

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: right, down, left, B

PS5: right, down, left, circle

Switch: right, down, left, A

How to do Kung Lao's Fatalities in MK

Lao'd and Clear

Xbox and PC: left, right, left, B

PS5: left, right, left, circle

Switch: left, right, left, A

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: left, down, down, A

PS5: left, down, down, X

Switch: left, down, down, B

How to do Liu Kang's Fatalities in MK

Double Dragon

Xbox and PC: down, right, left, B

PS5: down, right, left, circle

Switch: down, right, left, A

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: left, right, left, A

PS5: left, right, left, X

Switch: left, right, left, B

How to do Raiden's Fatalities in MK

The Storm's Arrival

Xbox and PC: left, right, left, triangle

PS5: left, right, left, right, left, Y

Switch: left, right, left, X

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: down, right, left, X

PS5: down, right, left, square

Switch: down, right, left, Y

How to do Shang Tsung's Fatalities in MK

Side Effects

Xbox and PC: left, down, down, B

PS5: left, down, down, circle

Switch: left, down, down, A

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: right, down, left, Y

PS5: right, down, left, triangle

Switch: right, down, left, X

How to do Ashrah's Fatalities in MK

Heavenly Light

Xbox and PC: down, right, down, Y

PS5: down, right, down, triangle

Switch: down, right, down, X

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: down, down, left, B

PS5: down, down, left, B

Switch: down, down, left, A

How to do Baraka's Fatalities in MK

Split Decision

Xbox and PC: left, right, down, X

PS5: left, right, down, square

Switch: left, right, down, Y

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: right, left, down, B

PS5: right, left, down, circle

Switch: right, left, down, A

How to do General Shao's Fatalities in MK

Spin Cycle

Xbox and PC: left, right, down, X

PS5: left, right, down, square,

Switch: left, right, down, Y

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: down, right, left, X

PS5: down, right, left, square

Switch: down, right, left, Y

How to do Geras's Fatalities in MK

Sand Storm

Xbox and PC: right, down, down, B

PS5: right, down, down, circle

Switch: right, down, down, A

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: down, right, left, X

PS5: down, right, left, square

Switch: down, right, left, Y

How to do Havik's Fatalities in MK

Atomic Heart

Xbox and PC: down, right, left, X

PS5: down, right, left, square

Switch: down, right, left, Y

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: right, left, down, Y

PS5: right, left, down, triangle

Switch: right, left, down, X

How to do Kenshi's Fatalities in MK

Blended

Xbox and PC: right, down, down, Y

PS5: right, down, down, triangle

Switch: right, down, down, X

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: left, down, left, X

PS5: left, down, left, square

Switch: left, down, left, Y

How to do Kitana's Fatalities in MK

Royal Blender

Xbox and PC: down, right, down, B

PS5: down, right, down, circle

Switch: down, right, down, A

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: down, down, left, B

PS5: down, down, left, circle

Switch: down, down, left, A

How to do Li Mei's Fatalities in MK

Roman Candle

Xbox and PC: right, left, right, A

PS5: right, left, right, X

Switch: right, left, right, B

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: left, right, down, B

PS5: left, right, down, circle

Switch: left, right, down, A

How to do Mileena's Fatalities in MK

Appetizer

Xbox and PC: left, right, left, X

PS5: left, right, left, square

Switch: left, right, left, Y

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: down, right, left, A

PS5: down, right, left, X

Switch: down, right, left, B

How to do Nitara's Fatalities in MK

Vaeternus KomBAT

Xbox and PC: down, down, left, X

PS5: down, down, left, square

Switch: down, down, left, Y

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: left, down, left, B

PS5: left, down, left, circle

Switch: left, down, left, A

How to do Rain's Fatalities in MK

The Red Sea

Xbox and PC: down, down, left, B

PS5: down, down, left, circle

Switch: down, down, left, A

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: down, right, left A

PS5: down, right, left, X

Switch: down, right, left, B

How to do Reiko's Fatalities in MK

The Impaler

Xbox and PC: down, down, left, Y

PS5: down, down, left, triangle

Switch: down, down, left, X

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: left, down, down, B

PS5: left, down, down, circle

Switch: left, down, down, A

How to do Reptile's Fatalities in MK

Indigestion

Xbox and PC: right, left, down, B

PS5: right, left, down, circle

Switch: right, left, down, A

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: right, down, left, A

PS5: right, down, left, X

Switch: right, down, left, B

How to do Sindel's Fatalities in MK

Hair Comes Trouble

Xbox and PC: down, left, down, X

PS5: down, left, down, square

Switch: down, left, down, Y

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: left, right, left, Y

PS5: left, right, left, triangle

Switch: left, right, left, X

How to do Smoke's Fatalities in MK

Hazed and Infused

Xbox and PC: left, right, down, X

PS5: left, right, down, square

Switch: left, right, down, Y

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: down, right, left, Y

PS5: down, right, left, triangle

Switch: down, right, left, X

How to do Tanya's Fatalities in MK

Helping Hands

Xbox and PC: down, left, down, X

PS5: down, left, down, A

Switch: down, left, down, B

Second Fatality

Xbox and PC: left, right, down, Y

PS5: left, right, down, triangle

Switch: left, right, down, X

