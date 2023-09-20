The gear you’ll unlock will include the likes of Koins, cosmetics, Konsumables and even new fatalities.

As Invasion mode has seasons that last six weeks – with new Realms and challenges to complete – expect these first lot of Klues to potentially disappear and change to a new lot in late October.

Keep reading to find out all MK1 Invasion Klue solutions.

Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Klues: All solutions

Each MK1 Invasion Klue tasks you with performing a certain action during a fight. These tasks can be as simple as performing a particular fatality, or something more obscure like flipping your stance a certain number of times.

The trouble is, each Klue is just that – a clue. The game doesn’t tell you what to do.

Fortunately for you, we know what to do now in all 12 thanks to NXN Gaming’s helpful YouTube videos on each one.

Here is the full list of Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Klues and how to solve them:

ESDORYT TEH DWLOR | Finish the fight using Kameo Fighter Cyrax’s fatality (forward, back, forward, Kameo button - mid range)

| Finish the fight using Kameo Fighter Cyrax’s fatality (forward, back, forward, Kameo button - mid range) Toasty!!! | Finish the fight using Kameo Fighter Scorpion’s fatality (down, forward, down, Kameo button - mid range)

| Finish the fight using Kameo Fighter Scorpion’s fatality (down, forward, down, Kameo button - mid range) Flipping Out | Switch your stance 30 times during the fight

| Switch your stance 30 times during the fight Another Test Subject | Finish the fight with a Shang Tsung fatality (back, down, down, back kick - close range) (forward, down, back, back punch - mid range)

| Finish the fight with a Shang Tsung fatality (back, down, down, back kick - close range) (forward, down, back, back punch - mid range) QuackX10 | Duck ten times during the fight

| Duck ten times during the fight AMNISLTA4 | Use a Talisman Charge four times during the fight

| Use a Talisman Charge four times during the fight DEDAERHT | Finish the fight using an Ashrah fatality (down, forward, down, back punch - mid range) (down, down, back, back kick - mid range)

| Finish the fight using an Ashrah fatality (down, forward, down, back punch - mid range) (down, down, back, back kick - mid range) ERTECA AOSCH | Finish the fight with a Havik fatality (down, forward, down, back kick - close range) (forward, back, down, back punch - close range) – complete the story mode to unlock Havik

| Finish the fight with a Havik fatality (down, forward, down, back kick - close range) (forward, back, down, back punch - close range) – complete the story mode to unlock Havik KCIRT TAH | Finish the fight using Kameo Fighter Kung Lao fatality (forward, back, forward, Kameo button - mid range)

| Finish the fight using Kameo Fighter Kung Lao fatality (forward, back, forward, Kameo button - mid range) MONED RENNI | Finish the fight using Kameo Fighter Sareena fatality (back, down, back, Kameo button - mid range)

| Finish the fight using Kameo Fighter Sareena fatality (back, down, back, Kameo button - mid range) Use the element that brings life | Finish the fight using a Rain fatality (down, down, back, back kick - close range) (down, forward, back, front kick - mid range)

| Finish the fight using a Rain fatality (down, down, back, back kick - close range) (down, forward, back, front kick - mid range) Brutal Ways | Perform a brutality with any character or Kameo Fighter

That’s the whole lot of MK1 Invasion Klue solutions in season one. We’ll update this page if more Klues are added in the next season, which should be beginning around the end of October 2023.

