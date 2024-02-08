What’s more, the arrival of Peacemaker is ushering in the new MK1 Season.

There’s plenty to be excited about if you’re still playing the game or if you’re planning on picking up a copy.

Read on to find out when the MK1 Peacemaker release date is, and to discover everything there is to know about the new DLC fighter.

The MK1 Peacemaker DLC release date is set for Wednesday 28th February, NetherRealm Studios has confirmed.

This is the release date for early access players, anyway. Those who haven’t purchased Kombat Pack 1 will have to wait another week to buy and play as Peacemaker – likely from 6th or 7th March.

The release date was revealed on the official Mortal Kombat X (formerly known as Twitter) account, in which it’s claimed that: "Peacemaker is preparing for his arrival in the New Era."

According to that X post, the Peacemaker DLC early access release date coincides with the launch of the next Season in MK1.

As the post says, though, we’ll have to wait to learn more about both Peacemaker and the new MK1 Season.

What do we know about Peacemaker in MK1?

Peacemaker in MK1 is John Cena’s Peacemaker from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker TV series. This means his playable fighter in Mortal Kombat will look almost identical to that of the film and TV show.

Details are scarce on how Peacemaker will play in MK1 or what his move set and fatalities will be, but we do have one key piece of information regarding his guest appearance in the violent fighting game: John Cena is providing the voice for the role.

There is currently no trailer for Peacemaker, but we do catch a glimpse of him (and Cena’s voice) right at the end of the Quan Chi gameplay trailer:

Given that Peacemaker is set to be added to Mortal Kombat 1 soon as a DLC fighter, expect an official gameplay trailer and more details regarding his move set and fatalities to be revealed in the next few days.

We’ll update this page with new information about Peacemaker’s arrival as a DLC character in Mortal Kombat 1 as soon as NetherRealm reveals more about him.

