Now, one of the show's stars Danielle Brooks has confirmed that a second season is very much "happening" and that it will "hopefully" start filming in 2024.

Speaking to Deadline while attending the Critics Choice Awards, Brooks said: "It’s happening. That’s all I know. It’s happening. When? Not quite sure. I think this year, hopefully, we’ll get started."

Danielle Brooks in DC's Peacemaker. HBO

This is the second recent update we've received regarding the show's future, after Gunn himself recently clarified that Peacemaker is the only project he is currently writing on as he preps for Superman: Legacy, and that season 2 is "over halfway written".

Peacemaker is a spin-off to Gunn's movie The Suicide Squad, which first introduced John Cena's anti-hero mercenary character Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker.

As well as starring Cena and Brooks, the show also featured Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick, while Viola Davis reprised her role as Amanda Waller in cameos.

The final DCEU film was released this Christmas, with Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom marking the final project before Gunn and Safran's new era.

Safran recently said that that film could be the "end of the journey" for Jason Momoa as Aquaman, but added that the actor "will always have a home at DC" – playing into the theories that Momoa could be being lined up to play galactic bounty hunter Lobo instead.

