Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is not expected to perform on par with its predecessor, which grossed a staggering $1 billion, with industry experts fearing it could be a flop in-line with The Flash, Shazam: Fury of the Gods and The Marvels.

These meagre expectations led Momoa to tell Entertainment Tonight that he may not have the "choice" to keep playing Aquaman in future movies, adding: "It's not looking too good."

In response, Safran told press at a Beverly Hills event (via The Hollywood Reporter): "When I think of Jason in this role, he is the definitive Aquaman. He’s redefined it."

Notably, prior to Momoa's casting in the role, Aquaman had been deemed something of a joke character by mainstream audiences, with the Game of Thrones alum giving him an edge that initially went down very well.

Safran continued: "It’s really been an 11 or 12-year journey for him. A lot of the audience doesn’t realise that he was cast so long ago. It’s kind of redefined him. When he took this role he was known as Khal Drogo, and now he’s really Aquaman."

The executive went on to say that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom could be the "end of the journey", but that Momoa "will always have a home at DC".

The seemingly contradictory remarks are bound to reignite rumours that Gunn plans to keep Momoa in the DC Universe moving forward, but to have him play galactic bounty hunter Lobo rather than Aquaman.

Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry

It's important to note this remains entirely unconfirmed for the time being, with Momoa recently voicing his enthusiasm for the idea, but claiming "I haven't received that call" (see Fandango).

Safran added: "If it’s the end of the journey, fine. If it goes on, that’s also fine, but I think it has meant so much to him. The way James [Wan, director] crafted this second film, it feels like a very complete story when you watch the two films together."

"We’ll see what happens with him beyond it. I know that Jason will always have a home at DC, and at Warner Bros. In fact, his next movie is Minecraft."

Indeed, the Minecraft movie – an adaptation of the wildly popular video game franchise – is in development at Warner Bros with Momoa attached to star. It is currently scheduled for release in April 2025.

