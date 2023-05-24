Deadline reports that Berry is in talks for the high-profile role alongside Jason Momoa ( Dune , Aquaman ), who is already confirmed to be part of the cast.

Matt Berry‌, a familiar face and voice to many, may be gracing cinema screens soon in the upcoming Minecraft movie.

Anyone who has watched What We Do in the Shadows or Toast of London will immediately recognise Berry's now-iconic voice and we’re excited to see what sort of character he might be playing.

A Minecraft movie was first announced all the way back in 2014 and has gone through many different iterations since then, with different directors attached to the project.

Director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) was initially at the helm with writing duo Kieran and Michele Mulroney (Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows) taking care of the script. Things were not meant to be however, as all three departed the project due to a different vision to what Mojang had in mind.

It finally seems to have gained traction with Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) in charge of the Warner Bros project.

There's no further word on any more story details or further cast members as Mojang and Warner Bros are being very hush-hush about the project.

As Berry has already played a pig-prince in animated comedy Disenchantment, we can maybe rule that out for now but there will be a plethora of potential characters to play. Perhaps we will get to hear Berry's version of a villager "Hmm".

The Minecraft movie is slated for release on 5th April 2025 and we’ll be sure to update you as more information becomes available.

Seeing as the film is a ways off, you’ll have plenty of time to check out everything in-store with Minecraft. There’s the upcoming Trails and Tales 1.20 update, which looks to add a lot of features to make your own Minecraft stories more unique with armour trims, archaeological digs and a new cherry blossom biome to explore. The 1.20 update is slated for release sometime this year.

Also on the horizon is the Dungeons and Dragons DLC, which is shaping up to be a proper RPG. Familiar foes and locations will be on offer alongside full voice-acting. You’ll even have a 20-sided dice and be able to play with your friends for the authentic DnD experience. We can expect the DnD DLC to appear in the spring of 2023.

Be sure to check out all things Minecraft to keep your cravings sated until the Minecraft movie releases.

